Car strikes pedestrians in Oakland, killing woman, injuring 4-year-old girl

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman was killed and a four-year-old girl was injured after a car hit them in Oakland Tuesday, according to Oakland Police Department.Officers responded to Foothill and 22nd Avenue around 11:19 a.m.They say two pedestrians were hit by a car.Police say the little girl is in stable condition.The woman did not survive.No information about the driver was given.Further details are not available at this time.