Car strikes pedestrians in Oakland, killing woman, injuring 4-year-old girl

Officers responded to Foothill and 22nd Avenue around 11:19 a.m.
They say two pedestrians were hit by a car.
Police say the little girl is in stable condition.
The woman did not survive.
No information about the driver was given.
Further details are not available at this time.
