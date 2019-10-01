Car strikes pedestrians in Oakland, killing woman, injuring 4-year-old girl

(KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A woman was killed and a four-year-old girl was injured after a car hit them in Oakland Tuesday, according to Oakland Police Department.

Officers responded to Foothill and 22nd Avenue around 11:19 a.m.

They say two pedestrians were hit by a car.

Police say the little girl is in stable condition.

The woman did not survive.

No information about the driver was given.

Further details are not available at this time.



