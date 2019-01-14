Get paid $130K to live on an island and run a lighthouse

SAN FRANCISCO --Are you looking for a new job or a career change? Well, we may have the perfect job for you.
The East Brother Light Station, which sits on a small island near the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, is looking for a couple to operate their bed and breakfast.
The current operators Che Rodgers and Jillian Meeker, will be handing over the keys to the 1874 lighthouse in April.
Interested applicants would have to operate the five-room inn, serve both dinner and breakfast, provide a ferry service for guests and act as a maid for guests.
"The successful candidates will be a couple, one of whom must possess a Coast Guard commercial boat operator's license," according to a press release. "High quality culinary experience and capability will be a critical qualification. The inn is open four days a week and the island is also available for day use and special events. The new keepers will start in mid-April 2019, allowing two weeks for training."
The couple will be paid $130,000, which will be split between them.