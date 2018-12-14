TRAVEL

Wealthy family willing to pay $100k for photographer to travel world

A family in the United Kingdom is looking for someone to travel the world and take vacation photos.

ABC7 News
UNITED KINGDOM (KGO) --
Calling all photographers! Pack your passport and camera and get ready for an adventure.

They'll pay one lucky person $100,000 dollars a year plus, travel expenses.

The perks are pretty amazing. Some of the places this family travels include, Abu Dhabi, Rio De Janeiro and Australia. Of course, there is a catch.

You have to be willing to travel for up to three months at a time and work ten hours a day.

You need five years experience and the ability to pass an extensive background check.
If you want to apply, you can check out the posting Perfocal, a website that posts jobs for photographers. The family wants the job to start in February.
