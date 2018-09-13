Need a job? Caltrans is racing to fill 1,100 openings

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --California's transportation department is now looking to fill more than 1,000 job openings.
Caltrans says it's in desperate search for 1,100 new workers after a wave of retirements and an increased workload due to the state's gasoline tax hike. The department needs to fill new positions created by that tax.
Positions range from highway and bridge maintenance to engineers to administrative assistants.
We're hiring! Click the link to see open positions: https://t.co/EsirMJCRim @CA_Trans_Agency @California_CTC @The_CALCOG @CSAC_Counties pic.twitter.com/rkxCJ6F0UF— Caltrans HQ (@CaltransHQ) August 29, 2018
Caltrans says it has already hired nearly 600 people at recent job fairs, it's now looking for hundreds more.
If you're interested in applying just head to the next Caltrans recruitment event. There are at least three in San Jose this month and several in Berkeley in October. You can also apply online.
