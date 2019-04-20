PBWC

ABC7 has all the details on Professional Business Women of California conference

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Professional Business Women of California is one of the largest women's organizations which is a community of businesswomen, mentors, and thought-leaders that all gather together next week to inspire, expand, and develop women's professional careers. Serenity Thompson, a PBWC board member, speaks with ABC7's Alexis Smith about the huge event next Tuesday.

