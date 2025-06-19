Stacey Abrams keynotes annual Bay Area women's conference: 'We are better than these dark times'

The Professional Business Women of California Conference returned to the Bay Area on Wednesday with a message of persistence and power.

The Professional Business Women of California Conference returned to the Bay Area on Wednesday with a message of persistence and power.

The Professional Business Women of California Conference returned to the Bay Area on Wednesday with a message of persistence and power.

The Professional Business Women of California Conference returned to the Bay Area on Wednesday with a message of persistence and power.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- At a time when women's rights are increasingly debated in the political arena, the Professional Business Women of California Conference returned to the Bay Area on Wednesday with a message of persistence and power.

Now in its 36th year, the annual event drew hundreds of attendees to Silicon Valley, featuring speakers across industries who stressed the importance of women showing up authentically and being resilient. It was echoed in this year's theme: "We Will."

Keynote speaker Stacey Abrams, a prominent Democratic political leader and voting rights advocate, offered a message of hope, despite living in what she calls "a moment of fear."

"We are at a moment where women and diverse communities are under attack," Abrams told ABC7 News in a one-on-one interview. "We should prove our value and work again and again by leaning in and celebrating who we are."

She said attacks on the nation's diversity is something to be celebrated, not demonized.

MORE: Bay Area marks International Women's Day with marches, activism: 'We are not going back'

"I am encouraging everyone, especially women here, to own our power and also own our patriotism," Abrams said. "We have the right to more, and we should be fighting for more every day."

Abrams -- the two-time Democratic nominee for Georgia's governor -- has hinted at a possible third run, but declined to say if she has made a decision yet.

Author and psychologist Alison Fragale spoke about the importance of confidence in professional spaces, urging women to lead with what they've already accomplished.

"Being respected and valued isn't about doing more," Fragale said. "But communicating in ways that help people see the value in greatness you've already achieved."

TAKE ACTION: Get help with your rights to justice, equality and civil liberties

The annual event was first founded by former Congresswoman and current San Mateo County Supervisor Jackie Speier, who has long championed gender equity in the workplace. In an interview with ABC7 News, Speier warned of efforts to roll back progress on women's rights.

"There's an effort in this country right now to put women down, to send them back home to the kitchen," she said. "We have got to not just stand up, we have to speak out."

Speier said that's why spaces like the PBWC conference matter now more than ever.

"It gives women leadership skills, networking opportunities, and it inspires them to get to the next level," she said.