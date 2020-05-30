Get help with your rights to justice, equality and civil liberties

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We don't have all the answers, but we do have a lot of local resources to help you navigate this difficult time in our communities. See below for a list of human rights resources that will help you find an ally and get help.
This list will keep growing, so if you know of a resource we've missed, scroll to to the bottom of this page to make a suggestion.
Immigration Institute of the Bay Area (IIBA)
IIBA provides affordable, high-quality immigration legal services throughout the Bay Area, with offices in six counties. Including citizenship, DACA renewal, family reunification, humanitarian and deportation defense services.
Latino Community Foundation (LCF)
LCF is building a movement of civically engaged philanthropic leaders, investing in Latino-led organizations and increasing political participation of Latinos in California.
So many families are fighting to stay together. So many people are afraid of losing personal freedoms. Know your rights and use this list of local resources to help defend them.
For information about the New Americans Fellowship Cohort and more DACA resources go here.
Human Rights Resource Links and Phone Numbers
The American Civil Liberties Union
The ACLU of Northern California is an enduring guardian of justice, fairness, equality, and freedom, working to protect and advance civil liberties for all Californians.
aclunc.org
Instructions on how to get help from the ACLU: aclunc.org/our-work/get-help
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
ICE is the agency that enforces federal laws governing border control, customs, trade and immigration to promote homeland security and public safety.
ice.gov
National Immigration Law Center (NILC) - KNOW YOUR RIGHTS
One of the leading organizations in the U.S. exclusively dedicated to defending and advancing the rights of immigrants with low income.
www.nilc.org/get-involved/community-education-resources/know-your-rights
Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Asian Law Caucus
They are committed to the pursuit of equality and justice for all sectors of our society with a specific focus directed toward addressing the needs of low-income, immigrant, and underserved APIs.
advancingjustice-alc.org
Local Rapid Response Hotlines and Organizations
Hotline numbers meant for EMERGENCIES ONLY to report ICE activity and enforcement actions.
Alameda County Immigration Legal and Education Partnership (ACILEP)
ICE Activity Hotline (Alameda County) - (510) 241-4011
San Francisco Immigrant Legal & Education Network (SFILEN)
ICE Activity Hotline (San Francisco) - (415) 200-1548
Justice & Diversity Center of the Bar Association of San Francisco
Advances fairness and equality by providing pro bono legal services to low-income people and educational programs that foster diversity in the legal profession. Programs also include Immigrant Legal Defense and Homeless Advocacy Project.
(415) 982-1600
Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network of People Acting In Community Together (PACT)
ICE Activity Hotline (Santa Clara County) - (408) 290-1144
Monterey County Rapid Response Network
ICE Activity Hotline (Monterey County) - (831) 643-5225
Santa Cruz County Rapid Response (YARR) of Sanctuary Santa Cruz
ICE Activity Hotline (Santa Cruz County) - (831) 239-4289
Marin Rapid Response Network
ICE Activity Hotline (Marin County) - (415) 991-4545
North Bay Rapid Response Network
ICE Activity Hotline (Sonoma & Napa Counties) - (707) 800-4544
San Mateo County Rapid Response Hotline of The Libre Project
ICE Activity Hotline (San Mateo County) - (203) 666-4472
Central Valley Rapid Response Network (no link available)
ICE Activity Hotline (Fresno County San Joaquin, Merced, and Kern Counties) - (559) 206-0151
Sacramento Rapid Response Hotline of Sacramento Area Congregations Together
ICE Activity Hotline (Sacramento County) - (916) 245-6773
Services, Immigration Rights and Education Network (SIREN) Rapid Response Text Platform
ICE Activity Hotline (Northern & Central California)
Community members: (201) 468-6088
Allies: (918) 609-4480
Additional Organizations Offering Help
Ready California
Empowering immigrant communities through access to information and legal services.
ready-california.org
Centro Legal de la Raza
A comprehensive legal services agency protecting and advancing the rights of immigrant, low-income, and Latino communities through bilingual legal representation, education, and advocacy.
centrolegal.org
Alameda County Public Defender
Public Defenders protect and defend the rights of clients through legal representation and services such as immigration and learning your rights.
www.co.alameda.ca.us/defender
The Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI)
BAJI educates and engages African American and black immigrant communities to organize and advocate for racial, social and economic justice.
Telephone: (510) 663-2254
baji.org
California Immigrant Youth Justice Alliance (CIYJA)
CIYJA is a statewide immigrant youth-led alliance that focuses on placing immigrant youth in advocacy and policy delegations in order to ensure pro-immigrant policies go beyond legalization, and shed light on how the criminalization of immigrants varies based on identity.
www.ciyja.org
Causa Justa: Just Cause (CJJC)
Organization offering a multi-faceted approach to fighting for social justice. They fight grassroots campaigns to win immigrant rights & housing rights and work toward building a larger movement for social transformation.
cjjc.org
The Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity
Nueva Esperanza is a collaborative led by the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity to support the transition needs of newly arrived migrant youth and families. They have brought together organizations, congregations and trained volunteers to be "Accompaniment Teams" or "familias de apoyo" who are matched with new migrant families or individuals and provide support attending legal and court appointments, legal support, securing housing, food donations, job leads, education and providing a network of care.
im4humanintegrity.org
Mujeres Unidas y Activas (MUA)
MUA a grassroots organization of Latina immigrant women with a double mission of promoting personal transformation and building community power for social and economic justice. They offer trainings to build economic security and leadership, and organize campaigns to win immigrant, workers' and women's rights.
mujeresunidas.net
The Vietnamese American Community Center of the East Bay (VACCEB)
A non-profit corporation with a 17-year history of providing quality service to low-income, refugee and immigrant populations and their families.
vacceb.net
Asian Pacific Islander Legal Outreach
They offer a variety of programs and services, including as direct legal services, community education, and a full range of immigration services for immigrants.
apilegaloutreach.org
The Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC)
A grassroots organization working to empower and organize our community towards justice and self-determination for all. AROC provides legal, language access, and case management services to low-income Arab and Muslims in the SF Bay Area.
araborganizing.org
Bay Area Legal Aid
BayLegal's mission is to provide meaningful access to the civil justice system through quality legal assistance regardless of a client's location, language or disability.
baylegal.org
National Center for Lesbian Rights
Works toward advancing the civil and human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people and their families through litigation, legislation, policy & public education.
nclrights.org
California Human Development Corporation
Adjustment of Status, Consular Processing, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Employment authorization, Family-based petitions, Naturalization/Citizenship, Special Immigrant Juvenile Status, Temporary Protected Status (TPS), U visas
californiahumandevelopment.org
Chinese for Affirmative Action
Works toward systemic change that protects immigrant rights, promotes language diversity, and remedies racial injustice.
caasf.org
Upwardly Global
Helps immigrants and refugees with college degrees from their home countries integrate into the professional American workforce.
upwardlyglobal.org
San Francisco Rising
Its members organize in African-American, Latino and Asian/Pacific Islander communities in San Francisco and seek to build a new, community-based political infrastructure and to make lasting change on a broad set of issues impacting their communities.
sfrising.org/about
AIDS Legal Referral Panel
Helps people with HIV/AIDS in the SF Bay Area maintain or improve their health by resolving legal issues with free and low-cost legal services.
alrp.org
Get help with your rights to justice, equality and civil liberties
