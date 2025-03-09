Bay Area marks International Women's Day with marches, activism: 'We are not going back'

The Bay Area celebrated International Women's Day with marching and activism in response to the growing threat to human rights.

The Bay Area celebrated International Women's Day with marching and activism in response to the growing threat to human rights.

The Bay Area celebrated International Women's Day with marching and activism in response to the growing threat to human rights.

The Bay Area celebrated International Women's Day with marching and activism in response to the growing threat to human rights.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Women across the Bay Area took to the streets on International Women's Day, calling for equal rights and justice.

Activists say the annual day of action is more important than ever, fearing the current political landscape could reverse the rights many have fought for.

"We are not going back," chanted the crowd.

Women were on the move in San Francisco, marching near Union Square and celebrating solidarity on International Women's Day.

MORE: Thousands 'Stand Up for Science' in Bay Area to rally against Trump's cuts

"We are always stronger together. Just look at you," said one activist to the crowd.

For many, this annual global holiday is a call to action, especially with women's rights under attack.

"Our reproductive rights have been taken away. Thank God I live in San Francisco and California. And we have billionaires in the White House making decisions for us," said Joyce from San Francisco.

Hundreds of people showed up at the march to make their voices heard.

MORE: Thousands rally across CA in wake of Trump administration's cuts to National Park Service

"It shows so many of us don't agree with what's going on. It's a scary time for our future," said Liz from San Ramon.

"I'm appalled by what Donald Trump and Musk are doing," Joyce said.

"I'm concerned about every single issue that's on the table, starting with health care. I'm a retired cancer nurse, so I personally care about social security and Medicare," said Debby Hamolsky from San Francisco.

In Corte Madera, dozens marched up Tamalpais Drive, demanding equal rights and speaking up for victims of violence everywhere.

MORE: Hundreds protest proposal to reopen Dublin women's prison as ICE detention center

"In these turbulent times, coming together and solidarity is more important than ever," said Anita Bock. "We're here to talk about those big issues. Violence against women affecting women in our country and internationally."

Others say that in this changing world, speaking out has never been more important.

"We need to get back into speaking up, supporting freedom that's we've enjoyed most of our lifetime, I think that's my message, we need to stand up," said Toni Tang from Novato.