Thousands rally across CA in wake of Trump administration's cuts to National Park Service

From Yosemite National Park to the Presidio, thousands across California rallied against the Trump administration's cuts to the National Park Service.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Protests were held at national parks across the state Saturday, including at Golden Gate National Recreation Area in San Francisco

Hundreds of demonstrators made signs at the Presidio as part of a grassroots protest to save the country's public lands and protect civil servants.

They then marched to Fort Mason.

Organizers, who call themselves "Resistance Rangers," say they are concerned this month may bring thousands more firings across the federal government, including at public land agencies.

In Yosemite National Park, video showed hundreds of protesters walking through the park with signs.

One thousand members of the National Park Service were laid off in February.

Similar protests were planned at more than 430 national parks.