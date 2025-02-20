Going to Yosemite soon? Here's how National Park Service layoffs could impact your trip

Hundreds of National Park Service employees have been laid off and there is a belief that this could directly impact you on your next trip.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's an outrage and concern regarding layoffs among those working for the National Park Service.

Hundreds of employees have been laid off and there is a belief that this could directly impact you on your next trip to a national park or federally-managed land.

"This is gonna really be a tipping point for them so they're going to struggle immensely to try and keep facilities open, but they're not going to be able to do it. It's going to be that bad!"

Don Neubacher is referring to the National Park Service's challenges ahead. Neubacher spent about 21 years as superintendent at Point Reyes National Seashore and Yosemite National Park.

The Trump Administration has fired about 1,000 new park service employees. Neubacher says some of them worked at Point Reyes.

"They did lose staff so some where fired recently and they are all heartbreakers. Matter of fact I was out watching the elephant seals and I was talking to one staff member that is still there but she is worried that she's going to get fired," said Neubacher.

We spoke with visitors at Muir Woods National Monument who had strong opinions about park cuts.

"This is a special place and if the funding isn't impaired and the parks have to have restrictions on visitors it's a sad thing, it's troubling."

The National Park Service does say that it's reinstating thousands of seasonal jobs at these parks that were initially cut last month.

"I talked to park staff the other day and they still haven't gotten any guidance, so there might be some law enforcement seasonals but not other seasonals that might do work in campgrounds like maintenance activities, clean the restrooms," says Neubacher.

"This is not an office building. If you don't empty the trash, no big deal. You don't empty the trash in Yosemite bears can die, and once a bear is gone, he's not coming back," said Beth Pratt of the National Wildlife Federation.

Yosemite has delayed the use of their campground reservation system. Those we spoke with said if that isn't used due to staffing issues, that could lead to major backups.

"Expect to be stuck in traffic for hours, we're talking about four or five hours," said Neal Desai of the National Parks Conservation Association.

"When COVID happened and we didn't have as many boots on the ground, people were cutting down Joshua trees, trash was everywhere, people were driving in the meadows - it was a free for all and our park suffered so. Please use some foresight these are not to be managed for profit, lets preserve them for the greater good whether you're a red voter or blue voter, we all love our parks and I hope President Trump and this administration will realize that and preserve them," said Pratt.