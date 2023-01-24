SF 49ers' Charles Omenihu arrested on domestic violence allegation in SJ: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco 49ers' defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on a domestic violence allegation in San Jose, police announced Tuesday.

On Jan. 23, officers responded to the 300 block of Santana Row to investigate a domestic violence incident, according an SJPD release.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

According to police, a woman called to report that her boyfriend, Omenihu, pushed her to the ground during an argument. She complained about pain to her arm, police say, but declined medical treatment at the time of the investigation.

Officers contacted Omenihu at the scene. He gave a statement and was cooperative with Officers.

He was then arrested for misdemeanor domestic violence and he was served with a restraining order by investigating officers.

Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence, but he has since posted bail and is no longer in custody.

The case will be submitted to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office for possible charges.

The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released when they become available.