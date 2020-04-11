CHP: Woman killed after object goes through car window on Highway 242 in Concord

(Shutterstock)

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) -- A 63-year-old woman was killed Friday night in Contra Costa County after an object came through the window of the car as she sat in the passenger seat.

The incident occurred just after 9:30 p.m. on State Route 242 at Highway 4 in Concord.

The California Highway Patrol reports that a 20-year-old man was driving while the woman was in the front passenger seat and two children under the age of 12 were seated in the backseat.

As the Volkswagen Jetta approached Highway 4 from northbound SR-242, a "heavy object" came through the window, hitting the woman.

She died at the scene, according to highway patrol.

The cause of the incident and what led up to the object crashing through the window are now under investigation.

The CHP said it is unclear where the object came from or how it ended up in the Volkswagen.

Those with information on what happened are asked to contact the Contra Costa CHP at (925) 646-4980.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
concordcar crashchp
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
70 people test positive for COVID-19 at SF's largest homeless shelter
Coronavirus herd immunity in California? Doctor shares his thoughts
Rare partnership between Apple and Google will bring COVID-19 contact tracing app to users
WATCH TOMORROW: 'Finding Faith: Glide's Easter Sunday Celebration'
Video: Man orders from South Bay Taco Bell drive-thru on horseback
Coronavirus kindness: SF man serves free coffee to essential workers from home window
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
Coronavirus: Newsom deploying 600 nurses to help with nursing home outbreaks
Oakland starting 'Slow Streets' initiative to protect joggers, cyclists
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Fremont businesses stepping up to fight COVID-19
What's herd immunity? Stanford study investigates impact on California
More TOP STORIES News