Chuck E. Cheese CEO shares aspirations to resurrect characters for TV show

In the interview, CEO David McKillips, divulged new plans to bring the well-known rat to life -- well, a different kind of life from his animatronic past. McKillips has aspirations for the Chuck E. Cheese characters to be resurrected in cartoon form.
"Ideally, we would love to have Chuck E. Cheese in animation and possibly one day a movie feature as well," McKillips told Business Insider.
This comes after bankruptcy claims in June from the parent company CEC Entertainment. Most recently, the business filed suit to destroy the remaining 7 billion prize tickets which amount to enough to cash in for $9 million worth of prizes.
While the company works to liquidate their remaining assets, they have been operating under the guise of another name on food delivery apps. Chuck E. Cheese is rebranded "Pasqually's Pizza and Wings" to help the company through the pandemic.
"We weren't known for our carryout and delivery business," McKillips said. "So we signed deals with all the third-party delivery companies: Doordash, Grubhub, Uber Eats, etc. And we made sure that we could deliver our pizzas, appetizer, and even birthday parties home."