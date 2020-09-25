Business

Chuck E. Cheese CEO shares aspirations to resurrect characters for TV show

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After a rough year for Chuck E. Cheese, the CEO spoke to Business Insider about upcoming plans to revitalize the company.

In the interview, CEO David McKillips, divulged new plans to bring the well-known rat to life -- well, a different kind of life from his animatronic past. McKillips has aspirations for the Chuck E. Cheese characters to be resurrected in cartoon form.

RELATED: Ordering delivery? You may be getting Chuck E. Cheese pizzas without knowing it

"Ideally, we would love to have Chuck E. Cheese in animation and possibly one day a movie feature as well," McKillips told Business Insider.

This comes after bankruptcy claims in June from the parent company CEC Entertainment. Most recently, the business filed suit to destroy the remaining 7 billion prize tickets which amount to enough to cash in for $9 million worth of prizes.

RELATED: Chuck E. Cheese seeks court permission to destroy 7 billion prize tickets
EMBED More News Videos

The massive amount of now-unneeded tickets thanks to COVID-19 and a recent bankruptcy filing are worth an estimated $9 million in prizes.



While the company works to liquidate their remaining assets, they have been operating under the guise of another name on food delivery apps. Chuck E. Cheese is rebranded "Pasqually's Pizza and Wings" to help the company through the pandemic.

"We weren't known for our carryout and delivery business," McKillips said. "So we signed deals with all the third-party delivery companies: Doordash, Grubhub, Uber Eats, etc. And we made sure that we could deliver our pizzas, appetizer, and even birthday parties home."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschildrenentertainmenttelevisioncoronavirus pandemiccartoonu.s. & worldpizza
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at US Capitol
Here's how close your county is to moving up a reopening tier
Heat wave to bring 107-degree temps to Bay Area
In despair, protesters take to streets for Breonna Taylor
Protest ties up Bay Area bridge traffic after Breonna Taylor decision
Woman watches via text as scammer drains EDD benefits
Bay Area chef turns discarded food into meals for homeless
Show More
AccuWeather forecast: Sunny skies today, moderate to good air quality
'Our time has come': Lizzo makes waves on Vogue cover
Sisters prepare for opening of black women-owned coffee shop in SJ
COVID-19 updates: Free weekend testing in Oakland's Fruitvale District
What does it mean to lie in state, honor and repose?
More TOP STORIES News