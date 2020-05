Ordering delivery? You may be getting Chuck E. Cheese pizzas without knowing it

Chuck E. Cheese is delivering pizza during the coronavirus pandemic - well, kind of.It is operating a restaurant under a different name of Pasqually's Pizza and Wings.Pasqually is the name of one of the Chuck E. Cheese characters.A company spokesperson told Food and Wine , Pasqually's shares kitchen space with the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant.But the spokesperson said the pizza is not the exact same as what you'd get at Chuck E. Cheese.Pasqually's has a thicker crust and more sauce.The pizza is currently only available for delivery.According to Business Insider , the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, CEC Entertainment, is struggling to stay afloat, with lenders organizing and tapping restructuring lawyers.