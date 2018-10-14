Clarion Alley murals vandalized with pro-Trump messages

Artists behind a San Francisco alley that's home to dozens of murals say they will restore their works after someone vandalized several of them.The vandal, or vandals, drew pro-Trump messages on some of the works on Clarion Alley, between Mission and Valencia Streets, sometime Friday night. Several murals were vandalized with the phrases "fake News" and a message in support of newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.Artists are furious but vow to repair their pieces."They didn't go and paint their own pro-Trump mural. They came and dumped on other people's murals. Rather than having something else they really stand for. They know what they're against," said Kenshin Shimayama, independent muralist.The murals have been vandalized before, but the muralists we spoke with say not in this particular manner.