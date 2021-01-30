Coachella

Coachella and Stagecoach festivals, initially scheduled for April, canceled again due to COVID-19

By Sarah Moon and Theresa Waldrop, CNN
RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- The Coachella and Stagecoach festivals, two of Southern California's largest music celebrations, have again been canceled under an order issued Friday by the Riverside County health officer.

Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said the decision was "based on concerns of a fall resurgence of Covid-19 both within the county of Riverside and worldwide."

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival were scheduled for April. Last year, they were postponed from April until October but were eventually canceled because of the pandemic.

According to Friday's order, both music festivals attract "hundreds of thousands of attendees from many countries," which could increase the risk of spread of the coronavirus.

"If Covid-19 were detected at these festivals, the scope and number of attendees and the nature of the venue would make it infeasible, if not impossible, to track those who may be placed at risk," Dr. Kaiser said.

CNN has reached out to Coachella and Stagecoach for comment.

Riverside County has recorded 271,910 confirmed cases of the virus and has reported 3,091 Covid-19 related deaths.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniahealthfestivalcoronavirusmusic newscoachella
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COACHELLA
Coachella, Stagecoach ordered to cancel for 2020
Coachella 2020 organizers ask artists to perform next year
Coachella, Stagecoach festivals postponed over coronavirus concerns
Stuck puppy freed from spare tire in Coachella: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 women found dead in Vacaville apartment, suspect arrested, police say
COVID-19 updates: 7-day positivity rate in CA under 7 percent
Famous private eye Jack Palladino gravely injured in robbery
COVID-19 variants found in UK, Brazil now detected in Bay Area
CA vaccine supply hits new low leading to appointment backlog
Santa Clara Co. deputy accused of faking ambush on himself
Don't share COVID vaccine cards on social media: BBB
Show More
Johnson & Johnson vaccine: What to know before it arrives
Temporary outage planned on Treasure Island on Saturday
Tomorrow is your last chance at Amazon holiday returns
Drone video captures aftermath of landslide on Hwy 1 near Big Sur
CDC says travelers must wear masks on public transportation
More TOP STORIES News