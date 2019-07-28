Oakland Athletics

Oakland Athletics host 20th Annual Root Beer Float Day at Coliseum

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Something sweet is brewing at the Oakland Coliseum Sunday.

The A's are hosting their 20th annual Root Beer Float Day!

Floats cost five dollars and there are unlimited refills.

Proceeds benefit the Oakland Athletics Community Fund.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco is there.

A's players Khris Davis, Marcus Semien, and manager Bob Melvin will also scoop floats.

The event is from 10:30 am to 2 pm.



