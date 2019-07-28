Oakland Athletics host 20th Annual Root Beer Float Day at Coliseum

The A's are hosting their 20th annual Root Beer Float Day!
Floats cost five dollars and there are unlimited refills.
Proceeds benefit the Oakland Athletics Community Fund.
ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco is there.
A's players Khris Davis, Marcus Semien, and manager Bob Melvin will also scoop floats.
The event is from 10:30 am to 2 pm.
.@Athletics fireworks tonight, raising money for charity tomorrow. Come see me & let’s help others together. #Athletics pic.twitter.com/MCamU5S88d— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) July 28, 2019
.@Athletics ready to serve. Who’s thirsty & wants to help our community?#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/zXc9LphUWx— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) July 28, 2019
.@Athletics it’s almost time to serve & donate.#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/GnHcmVtwbB— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) July 28, 2019