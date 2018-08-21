COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Bikers escort Illinois bullying victim to first day of middle school

A middle school student who had been badly bullied last year was escorted to her first day of classes Monday by a group of bikers.

Megan Kuntz dreaded going back to school because of the bullying last year. But when a group of bikers heard about her plight on social media, they decided to escort her back to class on their motorcycles and send a warning that bullying has to stop.

Kuntz's mom said she is grateful to have her support.

"The next thing you know I got a whole family back here that's supporting my daughter, and she's on cloud nine going to school today for the first time," Jill Kuntz said.

Most of the two dozen bikers who participated in the escort did not know each other; they said they just wanted to help.

A representative for the school said they take all allegations of bullying seriously, and had already been notified of and been working on this case.
