FLEET WEEK

Blue Angels make presence known with practice session over San Francisco

The Blue Angels fly over San Francisco Bay on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
From the Financial District to the Embarcadero to Crissy Field, the rock stars of Fleet Week made their presence felt Thursday afternoon. It was just a rehearsal for the Blue Angels, but people were mesmerized anyway.

The unmistakable roar of the twin jet engines echoed through San Francisco Thursday. That means even before you see them, you know the Blue Angels are nearby -- and nothing sounds quite as impressive as a quartet of jet fighters passing overhead.

SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018

"I think it's just stunning: the precision and also the sound," according to Carol McKevitt, who was taking a walk during her lunch break.

Her walking partner, Mary Padilla, added, "It's exciting to see them and hear them and, as you mentioned, the formations and to see them in close proximity."

How close? We asked one of the pilots.


"In the diamond (formation), Blue Angels 1-4, we'll get as close as 18 inches wingtip to canopy separation. And what that really takes is a lot of teamwork, a lot of practice, but really a lot of trust."

At 400 miles per hour, that's an understatement.

Lt.Commander Damon Kroes flies Blue Angel number 2, about a foot and a half off the leader's right wing. He's a Fremont native and is excited about performing in front of the home crowd.

"I grew up coming here and watching the Blue Angels almost every year from Fort Point, and it was part of what inspired me to want to serve my country and fly Navy aircraft," he said

RELATED: Visitors tour state-of-the-art combat ships as part of SF Fleet Week

These F-18 Hornets -- as high-tech as they are -- are among the oldest in the fleet, and that requires extra maintenance.

Petty Officer 2nd class Janet Madrigal of Brentwood helps keep them flying. She remembers seeing the Blues perform at the 2010 Fleet Week and deciding to join the Navy afterwards.

"Being here is just overwhelming and it brings me back...seven, eight years later. It's just an overwhelming experience," she said.

Find full coverage on Fleet Week here.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsfleet weekwhere you livebay area eventsnavyair showmarinesarmyair forcemilitaryveteranveteranstourismblue angelsairplaneSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FLEET WEEK
Visitors tour state-of-the-art combat ships as part of SF Fleet Week
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
It's Fleet Week! Blue Angels spotted at Oakland Airport
First day of Fleet Week in San Francisco kicks off with drill
More fleet week
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
ABC7 Celebrates Latino Heritage Month 2018
2018 Girls Festival being held in Santa Clara this weekend
Visitors tour state-of-the-art combat ships as part of SF Fleet Week
Linden Street 'living alley' nears completion with new lanterns, benches and more
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Thousands of Marriott hotel workers strike in San Francisco
Authorities investigate suspected explosive device at PG&E substation in Fulton
Fremont police searching for 14-year-old boy last seen on BART
Livermore mother heartbroken over teens' suspected overdose death
AccuWeather Forecast: Skies mostly clear, cold temps in early morning
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
Oakland set to open third Tuff Shed village
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
North Bay nonprofit helps fire victims with yoga classes, services
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Marriott workers on strike say Silicon Valley location impacts their lives
Booby-trapped wheelchair shoots FBI agent in bizarre scene
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
More News