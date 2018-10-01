FLEET WEEK

SCHEDULE: San Francisco Fleet Week 2018

Fleet Week's Air Show in San Francisco took flight on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 as aircraft with the Navy, Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, and the Breitling Jet Team flew over the city's waterfront. Watch the video player above for highlights from the big show. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The Parade of Ships and Navy's Blue Angels are back to dazzle crowds in San Francisco for Fleet Week 2018.

TIMELAPSE VIDEO: Parade of Ships kicks off 2017 Fleet Week in San Francisco

FLEET WEEK SCHEDULE

Tuesday, Oct. 2:

  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Veterans Art Exhibit: The Cannery Galleries. October 2-21, 2018; Tuesday-Sunday.

  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Ship Tour: Pier 35.

  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Ship Tour: USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) - SF Pier 30/32.

  • 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. - Prevailing Winds: Woodwind Quintet Performance: Walt Disney Family Museum.

  • 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. - 32nd Street Brass Band Performance: Sausalito Ferry Landing.

  • 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Prevailing Winds: Woodwind Quintet Performance: Presido Visitor's Center.


Wednesday, Oct. 3:

  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Veterans Art Exhibit: The Cannery Galleries. October 2-21, 2018; Tuesday-Sunday.

  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Ship Tour: Pier 35.

  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Ship Tour: USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) - SF Pier 30/32.

  • 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. - Prevailing Winds: Woodwind Quintet Performance: Walt Disney Family Museum.

  • 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. - 32nd Street Brass Band Performance: Sausalito Ferry Landing.

  • 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Prevailing Winds: Woodwind Quintet Performance: Presido Visitor's Center.

VIDEO: What is San Francisco's Fleet Week?

Thursday, Oct. 4:

  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Veterans Art Exhibit: The Cannery Galleries. October 2-21, 2018; Tuesday-Sunday.

  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Ship Tour: Pier 35.

  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Ship Tour: USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) - SF Pier 30/32.

  • 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. - 32nd Street Brass Band Performance: City College of San Francisco.

  • 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. - Destroyers Performance: Yerba Buena Gardens.

  • 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. - Prevailing Winds: Woodwind Quintet - The Cannery Galleries: Veterans Art Exhibit - The Cannery Galleries.

  • 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Honor Our Fallen Concert: Marines' Memorial Theatre.

Friday, Oct. 5:

  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Veterans Art Exhibit: The Cannery Galleries. October 2-21, 2018; Tuesday-Sunday.

  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Fleet Week Festival Center on Marina Green.

  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Humanitarian Assistance Village and STEM Education Center: Marina Green - An interactive demonstration of U.S. Military and Civil capabilities in responding to a disaster.

  • 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Prevailing Winds: Woodwind Quintet (Clinic / Performance): SF Conservatory of Music.

  • 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band Performance: Powell Street Cable Car Turnaround.

  • 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Parade of Ships: Fleet Week Festival Center on Marina Green.

  • 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band Performance: Argonne Park - Richmond District.

  • 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Destroyers Performance: on the PIER 39 Entrance Plaza Stage.


Saturday, Oct. 6:

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Ship Tour: SF Pier 15/17. HMCS Vancouver.

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Ship Tour: SF Pier 35.

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Ship Tour: USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) - SF Pier 30/32.

  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Veterans Art Exhibit: The Cannery Galleries. October 2-21, 2018; Tuesday-Sunday.

  • 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. - 32nd Street Brass Band Performance: Pier 30/32.

  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Fleet Week Festival Center on Marina Green.

  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Humanitarian Assistance Village and STEM Education Center: Marina Green.

  • 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Ship Tour: SF Pier 50.

  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - K-9 Heroes: Bark at the Park: Duboce Park.

  • 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Prevailing Winds: Woodwind Quintet Performance: USS Hornet Museum.

  • 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. - United Airlines Presents The San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show: Marina Green.

  • 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. - 32nd Street Brass Band Neighborfest Performance: BayView YMCA.

  • 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band Performance: 82 West Portal Ave.

  • 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. - Destroyers Performance: on the PIER 39 Entrance Plaza Stage.


Sunday, Oct. 7:

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Ship Tour: SF Pier 15/17. HMCS Vancouver.

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Ship Tour: USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) - SF Pier 30/32.

  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Veterans Art Exhibit: The Cannery Galleries. October 2-21, 2018; Tuesday-Sunday.

  • 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. - 32nd Street Brass Band Performance: Pier 30/32.

  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Fleet Week Festival Center on Marina Green.

  • 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Humanitarian Assistance Village and STEM Education Center: Marina Green.

  • 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. - 1st Marine Division Band Ceremonial Band Performance Italian Heritage Parade through North Beach: North Beach.

  • 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Navy Band Southwest Ceremonial Band Performance Italian Heritage Parade through North Beach: North Beach.

  • 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. - United Airlines Presents The San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show: Marina Green.


Monday, Oct. 8:

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Ship Tour: SF Pier 15/17. HMCS Vancouver.

  • 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Ship Tour: USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) - SF Pier 30/32.

  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. - Veterans Art Exhibit: The Cannery Galleries. October 2-21, 2018; Tuesday-Sunday.

  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - High School Band Challenge: Golden Gate Park Band shell.


(Schedule subject to change)

TRANSIT & TRAFFIC:

  • Muni: The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will be providing extra Muni service for Fleet Week. Click here for a look.

  • Parking: Fleet Week officials urge visitors to book their parking spot ahead of time. Click here for a look.


Drivers are being warned to stay away from Treasure Island during Fleet Week due to ongoing construction avtivities related to the Treasure Island Development Project. Parking on the island will be extremely limited for weekday air show rehearsals and Fleet Week shows over the weekend. Roadways into parking areas will be inaccessible.

Find full coverage on Fleet Week here.
