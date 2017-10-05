ABC7 ORIGINALS

VIDEO: What is San Francisco's Fleet Week?

EMBED </>More Videos

Every year, Fleet Week comes to San Francisco. It's a celebration of naval tradition that honors the men and women serving in our armed forces. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Every year, Fleet Week comes to San Francisco. It's a celebration of naval tradition that honors the men and women serving in our armed forces.

San Francisco has hosted Fleet Week since 1981. It attracts large crowds eager to watch the Navy Blue Angels soar above them, take tours of the military ships and enjoy the Parade of Ships.

The event kicked off October 1 and will go through the 9th. For a complete list of events, click here.

SCHEDULE: San Francisco Fleet Week 2017

Click here for more stories and video about Fleet Week.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyfleet weekabc7 originalsblue angelsnavyair showboatsdistractionwhere you livebay area eventseventsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
ABC7 ORIGINALS
A look at gun laws in California and Nevada
Foodie Call: Chilean Pastel de Choclo
Check out this Napa farmer's field full of gargantuan gourds
Tom Petty: In his own words
More abc7 originals
SOCIETY
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
Officials unveil 1959 time capsules found in San Jose
Check out this Napa farmer's field full of gargantuan gourds
Celebrities mourn the loss of Tom Petty
More Society
Top Stories
Parents of Bay Area Vegas victim speak out
Gov. Brown signs bill expanding protections for undocumented immigrants
Coldplay rocks the stage at Levi's Stadium past Santa Clara curfew
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2017
Conservative students group sues UC Berkeley over 'Free Speech Week'
Deputies arrest Santa Clara Co. inmate accidentally released last week
Dannon breaks ties with Cam Newton after he laughed at female reporter's question
Why this year's Harvest Moon will be unique
Show More
Las Vegas gunman booked hotel rooms during Lollapalooza
Alexis Smith has your Fleet Week traffic impact
Applebee's offers $1 margaritas in October
Officials unveil 1959 time capsules found in San Jose
NRA calls for federal review of bump stocks after Vegas shooting
More News
Top Video
Parents of Bay Area Vegas victim speak out
Gov. Brown signs bill expanding protections for undocumented immigrants
Coldplay rocks the stage at Levi's Stadium past Santa Clara curfew
Las Vegas gunman booked hotel rooms during Lollapalooza
More Video