VIDEO: What is San Francisco's Fleet Week?

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Every year, Fleet Week comes to San Francisco. It's a celebration of naval tradition that honors the men and women serving in our armed forces.
San Francisco has hosted Fleet Week since 1981. It attracts large crowds eager to watch the Navy Blue Angels soar above them, take tours of the military ships and enjoy the Parade of Ships.
The event kicked off October 1 and will go through the 9th. For a complete list of events, click here.
