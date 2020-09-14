Building a Better Bay Area: Race and Social Justice

We want to uplift your voice and help bring a better understanding to all communities. We are committed to doing your story justice.
Check out the latest stories below:
- Despite pandemic, Bay Area celebrates Mexican Independence Day
- Bay Area minority-owned businesses struggle to get PPP funding, data shows
- 'Chopped' winner launches restaurant collective to empower Black business owners in Oakland
- Goalsetter app developed by Oakland native strives to teach financial literacy, bridge wealth gap
- Hispanic Heritage Month: What keeps the Hispanic community strong? Members explain
- No Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations as SF turns focus to helping Latinos impacted by COVID-19
- 'Vicarious trauma:' Bay Area professor explains impacts of police disproportionately killing Black people
- Black drivers are 4.4 times more likely to be stopped by SFPD than white drivers, data shows
- Black parent describes having 'the talk' with kids about police brutality, race in America
- "'We don't have the same freedom': Black Lives Matter demonstrators march across Golden Gate Bridge
- 'Extreme hypocrisy': Counter-protesters question why they weren't allowed to cross Golden Gate Bridge during pro-Trump rally
- Nonprofit donates supplies, relief fund to low-income residents affected by wildfire in San Mateo County
- South Bay high school, college students support homeless with hundreds of COVID-19 relief packages
- San Jose native's kid-friendly play about racism streaming for free this weekend
- Nearly 80% of Marin County COVID-19 cases are Latino, largest racial disparity in Bay Area
- Alarming rate of COVID-19 deaths among Filipino Americans; new data points to several culture-specific factors
- Kids who met at Oakland youth center now organizing Black Lives Matter marches together years later
- ABC7 Listens 'Allies in Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Oakland's Black-owned bookstore sees surge in Black literature sales amid worldwide movement
