Community & Events

Contestants brave 30 hours in a coffin at Six Flags Magic Mountain

By ABC7.com staff
VALENCIA, Calif. -- Several brave souls spent the weekend challenging themselves in a test that's perfect for this time of year.

They spent 30 hours in a coffin as part of Fright Fest 2019 at Six Flags Magic Mountain.

RELATED: California's Great America scaring up work for Halloween, looking for employees

It started Friday afternoon and lasted until Saturday evening. Contestants had to stay in their coffins at all times, even eating meals there.

They were only allowed to leave the coffins for bathroom breaks and elimination challenges.
Six people started the challenge, but only one person is the winner. The winning prize was $666, a 2020 Gold Season Pass and an Express Haunted Maze Pass.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslos angelescontestssix flagshalloweenfallbuzzworthy
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pleasanton homeowner scares off masked burglars
SoCal man arrested for making false threat against LA County Fair
Cellphone photos leaked of Bay Area suspect in death of Italian officer
At least 22 injured in deck collapse in NJ
A message for DIRECTV and AT&T video customers
EXCLUSIVE: San Francisco neighborhood's missing mail mystery solved
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Show More
Trump to have dinner with Otto Warmbier's parents
Van fully engulfed on the Bay Bridge causes traffic nightmare
Oakland shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt
SF Supervisor proposes car-free zones in Tenderloin district
Gov. Newsom to decide on later start times for California schools
More TOP STORIES News