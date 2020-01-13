bay area life

Eat, play, and learn at Crab Feast Mendocino

MENDOCINO, Calif. (KGO) -- Shrug off those winter blues and indulge in fine seafood, wine, beer, and more at Crab Feast Mendocino 2020. Enjoy family-style crab and cioppino feeds along with crab and wine pairings, as well as whale watching and crab fishing adventures during this ten-day extravaganza.

Attend events like the Wine Competition showcasing sparkling liquid assets and the popular Crab Cake Cook-Off that highlights the talents of Mendocino County's chefs. Unwind in beautiful Mendocino for an overnight stay in some of the most unique lodging properties in Northern California.

