Drake throwing Halloween-themed birthday party in San Francisco

Canadian rapper Drake is celebrating his birthday by throwing a Halloween bash in San Francisco! (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Drake is in the Bay Area this week for three concerts at Oracle Arena. After Friday's concert, the Canadian rapper will head to San Francisco City Hall for an after party under the Rotunda.

The event is billed as a Halloween and birthday party for Drake, who celebrated his 32nd birthday Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The performer posted pictures of the 2000s-themed bash on Instagram.

The promoter of Friday's event says Drake has a special connection to the Bay Area as well.

"Drake has just shown a lot of love to the Bay. He comes to a lot of Warriors games. He talks about the Bay Area and Mac Dre in a bunch of his song lyrics. We're actually showing love back to him by throwing him a birthday party," said Spectrum Entertainment's Trevor Simpson.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed will issue a proclamation declaring October 26 as Drake Day.

