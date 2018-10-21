San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018

Looking for Halloween activities and places to go? Here are some "spooktacular" destinations around the Bay Area that are full of festivities!
SAN FRANCISCO
Crawloween
San Francisco Halloween Pub Crawl - Hop from bar to bar dressed in your craziest (or scariest) costume. This is one of the biggest pub crawls in the city! Oct. 27 and Oct. 31. from 2 to 10 p.m.
The San Francisco Dungeon
Home of Halloween - In this super-spooky haunted house, you'll be forced to perform the scariest of tasks: walking under ladders, looking into broken mirrors, and much more! Sep. 28-Nov. 4.
San Francisco Parks and Recreation
Scaregrove at Stern Grove - This annual family-friendly Halloween event features haunted houses, hayrides, carnival rides, giant inflatables and food. Oct. 26. 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
San Francisco Zoo
Boo at the Zoo - Trick or treat surrounded by incredible animals. Watch them enjoy tasty holiday treats and brave the Haunted Nature Trail when the sun goes down. Oct. 27 and Oct. 28.
Yerba Buena Gardens
Halloween Hoopla - This free event in the beautiful Yerba Buena Gardens is perfect for kids. Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY
Billy Jones Wildcat Railroad
The Pumpkin Train - Take a ride through the pumpkin patch on this adorable train! You'll have the opportunity to pick from a variety of locally grown pumpkins, too. Train runs Fridays-Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
De Anza College
Spooktacular Halloween Laser Light Show - Celebrate the scariest holiday of the year with an incredible display of laser lights and spooky music under the night sky of the planetarium at De Anza College. Oct. 27 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Deer Hollow Farm
Spooky Times at Deer Hollow Farm - This farm transforms into a dark forest with haunted barns. Enjoy children's activities and crafts and meet Deer Hollow's friendly farm animals. Treats and drinks available for purchase. Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Family Community Church, San Jose
Pumpkin Palooza - A safe, family-friendly way to celebrate this spooky holiday. Get lost in the Harvest Maze, dance to the music, and participate in the games and activities. Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Mountain View Community Center
Monster Bash - Play games and make Halloween-themed crafts in Pioneer Park! Costumes are optional but certainly encouraged. Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Redwood Symphony
Halloween Family Concerts - Hear spooky music and tour the orchestra at the Redwood Symphony. Oct. 28 at 3 p.m.
Spina Farms, San Jose
Pumpkin Patch - Pick your favorite pumpkin from the bunch! Or, hop on a hayride, train, pony, or barrel train ride. With so much to do, the whole family can enjoy this outing! Sunday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Winchester Mystery House
Hallowe'en Candlelight Tour - This place is spooky year-round, but during Halloween time you can go on a haunted tour by candlelight. This house hosted well over 10 million people, including Harry Houdini. You never know what ghosts will show up. Oct. 17-21 and 24-31.
ALAMEDA COUNTY
Alameda South Shore Center
Halloween Festival at the Alameda South Shore Center - the annual free Halloween Festival feature family-friendly trick-or-treating at participating merchants, frightening face painting, and a silly selfie booth. South Shore Center totes will also be available. Costumes are encouraged. Friday Oct. 26, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 27 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Alameda Recreation and Parks Department Teen Haunted House
The Alameda Recreation and Parks Department will host a haunted house at Alameda South Shore Center. Proceeds will benefit the Alameda Recreation and Parks Department teen programs. Admission to the haunted house is $5 for youth under 17 and $7 for ages 17+. Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Oct. 27 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Oct. 28 from 3 p.m. to 7 pm.
Albany Recreation
Halloween Carnival - Bring the whole family to enjoy an evening of spooky games, cookie decorating, and prizes galore. It's sure to be a scary good time for all! Oct. 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Bay Street Emeryville
Boo Bash - Celebrate Halloween with the whole family. There'll be pumpkin decorating, face painting, Halloween treats, a costume parade (human and doggy!) and so much more! Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Berkeley Community Center
Halloween Community Parade - Watch the creative, cute, creepy and festive parade as they make their way down the streets and around San Pablo Park. Don't forget to wear a costume! Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Berkeley - MLK Youth Center
House of Screams - Explore the biggest and scariest haunted house in Berkeley - if you dare! Wear your spookiest costume and enjoy in the thrills that are waiting around every corner. Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Dublin Heritage Park & Museums
Ghosts of Dublin Tour - Step out of your comfort zone! Take a tour through the Dublin Historic Cemetery and hear haunting ghost stories thought to be lurking in Dublin. Oct. 19, first tour starts at 7:30 p.m.,. last tour starts at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 26, first tour starts at 7:30 p.m. and last tour is at 10:30 p.m.
Fear Overload, San Leandro
Scream Park - These haunted houses will blow your mind (or make you pee your pants). Voted the scariest haunted house in California, this year, the signature attraction is "The Plastic Surgeon." Check it out - if you dare! Now through Nov. 3, starting at 7 p.m.
G&M Farms, Livermore
Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze - Bring the whole family to the beautiful Livermore Valley. There's fun for all ages at G&M Farms! Oct 1-31.
Harbor Light Activities Center, Fremont
Harvest Festival - This fun-packed day will have carnival games, prizes, an obstacle course, and (of course), tons of candy! Bring the whole family and celebrate in the fun. Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Hayward Recreation
Unhaunted House and Carnival- The Unhaunted house features many family friendly characters as well as face painting, food and more. Oct. 19 from 6-9 p.m. and Oct. 20 from 4-8 p.m.
J.E. Perry Farms, Fremont
Perry Family Pumpkin Patch - Bring the kids and explore this lovely pumpkin patch! Search for the perfect pumpkin, get lost in the kids' maze, and snap a few seasonal photos. Open Monday to Thursday from 12 p.m.-7 p.m and Friday from 12 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and Sundays are 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
Oakland Museum
Thriller Night! - Enjoy a night full of live music and dancing a la Michael Jackson. Wander through the outdoor street market or through the open exhibits in the museum. Fun for all the family! Oct. 26 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Oakland Zoo
Boo at the Zoo - Oakland's zoo has its own Boo event. Dress up in your costume and collect candy around the park. Other activities include face painting, treats for the animals and much more. Check out how the animals at the Oakland Zoo celebrate Halloween! Oct. 27 and 28 from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Pirates of Emerson, Pleasanton
Haunted Themed Park - This scary attraction features six haunted attractions and some nighttime entertainment. You can explore "Farmageddon," "Pirates of Emerson," the "Dark Gauntlet," "Terror-Tories," "Beneath the Darkness" and "Trick or Treat." Oct.18-31, starting at 7 p.m.
Piedmont Pumpkin Patch
Pumpkin Patch - Pick out the perfect pumpkin at this Pumpkin Wonderland. Open all of October from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.
UC Theatre, Berkeley
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: A Halloween Special - Experience the unforgettable performance of Rocky Horror in this extra special Halloween event! As always, audience participation is expected. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes. Oct. 31 at 8 p.m.
USS Hornet, Alameda
Monster Bash - Sleepless nights and nonstop dancing may occur. Costume contest with a $500 cash prize! Bring your family and friends. Oct. 27 from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY
California Theatre, Pittsburg
Zombie Apocalypse w feature movie "Night of the Living Dead." Saturday Oct. 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Disney Store at Sunvalley Mall
Villain digital interaction, dance party and dress up as your favorite Disney character. Call fast to R.S.V.P. 925-687-8663. Every Saturday this month at 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Downtown Martinez
Halloween Trunk-or-Treat Spooktacular - A safe alternative for trick-or-treating. Decorated car trunks and shops lining downtown Martinez will be passing out candy and treats to all costumed kids. Sunday Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Downtown Walnut Creek
11th Annual Trick or Treat - Calling all goblins, superheroes, princesses, and witches! You're invited to creep through downtown collecting halloween treats from participating businesses. Friday Oct. 26 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
El Cerrito Recreation
Halloween Carnival & Haunted House. The Carnival will feature Carnival Games and a bounce house. Please be aware that the Haunted House can frighten young children. Saturday Oct. 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Galindo House & Gardens, Concord
SpiritsFest - "Come for the fun, stay for the boos." Because adults can celebrate Halloween, too! Don't be shy to wear your spookiest or wackiest costume - or to hit the dance floor - at this kid-friendly event. Oct. 28 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Joan's Farm and Pumpkin Patch
Pumpkin Patch and Activities - Open daily Oct. 1-31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Lindsay Wildlife Experience
Howl-ooo-ween 2018 - Come in costume and enjoy face-painting, a costume parade, spooky story-time, the Arachnid Arcade, then meet some creepy crawly friends and not-so-scary animals! Thursday Oct. 25 from 5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Sunvalley Mall
Trick-or-Treating - Children and families are welcome to celebrate Halloween by trick-or-treating at Sunvalley Mall! Wednesday Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Webb Ranch
Webb Ranch Pumpkin Patch - This attraction features hayrides, train rides, pony rides, petting zoo and a jumpy house. Open all of October from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
MARIN COUNTY
Bay Area Discovery Museum
Goblin Jamboree - Put on your spookiest costume and join the Goblin Jamboree at the Bay Area Discovery Museum. This two-day Halloween festival is designed for children ages 6 to 10 so bring the little ones for a day of fun. Pony rides, petting zoo, face painting, boo bowling, mini-golf and even hay rides will be available at this event. Oct. 21 and 22.
Downtown Novato
Halloween Scream on the Green - Do you dare to enter the Haunted House? Kids will surely enjoy dressing up in their costumes and participating in the festivities. Oct. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Marin City Library
Not-So-Spooky Halloween Party - Join in on the 3rd annual event. It'll be filled with "ghoulish games, creepy crafts, and terrible treats!" Appropriate for a Spanish/Bilingual audience. Oct. 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
NAPA COUNTY
Downtown Napa
Napa Annual Coffin Races- Build your own coffin, attach wheels to it, and voila! The winners of the competition (fastest, best decorated, and most original) will receive glory, prizes and maybe even cheat Death! Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SAN MATEO COUNTY
ABC Tree Farms
Pick of the Patch Pumpkins - Several varieties of pumpkins are available for purchase as well as an interactive pumpkin patch tour, bounce house, slide, retail items and Halloween-themed photographs, open through Oct. 31.
Lemos Farm
Lemos Pumpkins and Halloween - Pony rides, train rides, bounce houses and a petting zoo are all available during the Halloween season.
The Repetto's Pumpkin Farm
The Repetto's Pumpkin Farm is a Bay Area family tradition in Half Moon Bay. Repetto's includes a corn maze escape challenge, a tractor-pulled hayride, a climbing haystack pyramid and a giant pumpkin-decorated hay bench to pose with your family for Halloween photos! Many varieties of pumpkins are available for purchase for decoration and cooking.
Serramonte Center
Costume Contest for kids 12 years and younger - Bring your kids and enjoy a day filled with arts and crafts, face painting, a Spook Parade, and trick-or-treating in the mall! Oct. 31 from 3 p.m to 7 p.m.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY
Big Basin State Park
Spooky or Not Spooky? - Take a walk in the forest, keeping an eye out for the weird and wonderful. Examine cobwebs, burls, holes and other mysterious natural features from a different perspective. Come along if you dare! Oct. 2 at 1:00 p.m.
Roaring Camp Railroads
Thomas and Percy's Halloween Party - Dress up for Halloween with your favorite train characters, Thomas and Percy, as you take a ride through Felton, CA. Oct. 20 - 21 and 27 - 28.
Santa Cruz Wharf
Trick-or-Treating - Kids of all ages are asked to dress up for a spooky night of trick-or-treating on the Santa Cruz Wharf. Special guests include Princess Elsa and Moana, who will be handing out candy. This free event is open to all families who want to enjoy a beautiful night in Santa Cruz! Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Seymour Marine Discovery Center
Marine Masquerade - For a magical mystery marine masquerade adventure, dress up as your favorite marine mammal and join in on a night full of scavenger hunts, creature crafts, costume parade, music, and so much more! Oct. 31 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
SOLANO COUNTY
Benicia Main Street
Frightfully First Street - During the month of October, Benicia's Main Street transforms into an eerie promenade filled with all kinds of activities. From a Brew Crawl (for the parents) to a Costume Contest (for the kids), family members of all ages will be sure to find a way to satisfy their spooky side! Oct. 1-31.
SONOMA COUNTY
Blind Scream, Rohnert Park
Haunted House - The most frightening of haunted houses in the Bay Area! Prepare to be scared: this is not for the faint of heart. Oct. 21, 25-28 and 30-31 and Oct. 25-31. Check website for times.
Hopmonk Tavern
Cirque du Sebastopol Halloween - Hopmonk Tavern presents their 11th anniversary extravaganza Halloween bash. The event showcases the hottest electronic music and a beer garden. This event is mainly for adults. Oct. 26 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Downtown Petaluma
Halloween Trick or Treat Trail - Bring the little ones to trick or treat with over 60 participating businesses. Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Muelrath Ranches
Pumpkin Patch and Activities - Shop for the perfect pumpkin while you enjoy free activities such as hayrides, pumpkin slingshot, pumpkin cannon and more. They also have decorations available for all your fall needs, open Sept. 29 - Oct. 31.
Petaluma Museum Association
Annual Cemetery Walk - Venture into the historic Petaluma Cemetery accompanied by expert guides. Oct. 20 at10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Safari West
Halloween Spook-tacular - Celebrate Halloween by delving deeper into osteology - aka bones! There will also be trick-or-trek tours (exploring the herds of giraffe and antelope), as well as a conservation costume contest. Perfect for children of all ages. Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
