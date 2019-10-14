fleet week

Fog delays main attraction on last day of San Francisco Fleet Week 2019

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The weather had an impact on the main attraction of the last day of Fleet Week 2019.

The Blue Angel's performance over the San Francisco Waterfront was delayed because of fog. The Navy's aerobatic team waited 25 minutes for the fog to burn off before starting the show.

RELATED: Blue Angels thrill huge crowds at Saturday's San Francisco Fleet Week airshow

The team needs at least 3 nautical miles of visibility and the clouds can be no lower than 1,500 feet for an abbreviated show with limited maneuvers.

For the full show, the pilots need the clouds to be at least 8,000 feet above the ground.

For more information about Fleet Week, click here.

Take a look at the latest news and best videos from Fleet Week here.
