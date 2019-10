Blue Angels thrill huge crowds at Saturday's San Francisco Fleet Week airshow

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- After a long week of power outages and frustration, it was time for many in the Bay Area to have some fun.This year's Fleet Week Air show over San Francisco Bay did not disappoint, especially those amazing Blue Angels.Cell phones were pointed skyward as the U.S. Navy's Leapfrog parachute team kicked off Saturday's Fleet Week Airshow. The squadron nailed a perfect landing"I'm so excited, it's my first visit and I'm so thrilled," said Kay Chester visiting from Colorado.Pilots were testing their limits with daredevil acrobaticsA United Airlines Boeing 777 jet was putting on a show over the bay.Organizers estimate one million people are here this weekend, many for one reason. The Blue Angels."This is fantastic, it's nice to see them so close , you feel it when they go through," said Bob Alvin from Los Gatos."The Blue Angels are an iconic part of Fleet Week, they have six F18's, they fly 18 inches from wing tip to wing tip," said spokesperson Mary Breen."I love it! I've been wanting to be so close to the Blue Angels forever," said Ajay Bakhda.The Bakhda family from Monterey couldn't miss it."My husband and I both served in the Navy, we get inspired by airshows," said Kristen Bakhda.The Blue Angels and other amazing pilots will be back in the sky on Sunday.For more information about Fleet Week, click here