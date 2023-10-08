'Spectacular': Blue Angels impress thousands over SF waterfront, despite hot flying weather

The roar of the Blue Angels dazzled residents and spectators over San Francisco's waterfront for the Fleet Week Airshow on Saturday.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Did You hear it? Did you feel it? The roar of the Blue Angels dazzled residents and spectators over San Francisco's waterfront for the Fleet Week Airshow on Saturday.

It was a perfect, fog-free day for flying, but it was hot. Many families were trying to keep cool while enjoying the spectacular show.

All eyes were in the sky Saturday. Nobody on the Marina Green wanted to miss a second of the Navy's Blue Angels doing what they do best over the San Francisco Bay.

Spectators know you've got to see it believe it, the roar and rumble of the jets at speeds of 700 mph. Clayton Earl from San Francisco never misses the show.

"It doesn't get old, it just gets loud for our old ears," said Earl.

The Fleet Week Air Show even impressed the likes of retired Top Gun Navy Commander Jerry Gallop.

"As a former Top Gun guy, I try not to say anything great about the blue angels. It's a rivalry between those two groups. But man can they fly," Gallop said.

Earlier, the Navy Leap Frogs parachute team started the show, followed by a flyover by the Patriots Jet Team, which performed a "missing woman formation" to honor late California Senator Dianne Feinstein.

It was a perfect fog-free day for flying. The only downside, it was hot.

Many families came prepared with sunscreen, water and popup tents.

Manny Guerrero from Sunnyvale had a cool idea.

"We brought lots of cool drinks and our tent. We're gonna try to ration ourselves, not run or walk too much," Guerrero said.

Others used paper fans to cool off.

But there seemed to be few complaints when the payoff was the Blue Angels rocketing over the Bay.

