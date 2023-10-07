  • Watch Now

Fleet Week 2023: From loops to smoke streams, Blue Angels soar across San Francisco skies

Saturday, October 7, 2023 1:01AM
From loops to smoke streams, Blue Angels soar across SF skies
Check out some of the best moments from SF Fleet Week's 2023 Blue Angels air show in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- From epic loops to smoked-filled flybys, the Blue Angels did not disappoint as they soared across the San Francisco skyline for Fleet Week 2023.

SF FLEET WEEK 2023: Here's everything you need to know

ABC7 News aired a special 'Fleet Week Takeover' at 3 p.m. where Kristen Sze was joined by retired Naval Aviator Paco Chierici who offered an inside look into what conditions the pilots were facing during the death-defying stunts.

See some of the best moments from Friday's air show in the video player above.

Get full coverage on SF Fleet Week 2023 here.

