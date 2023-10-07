Tourists, locals try to beat extreme San Francisco heat

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tourists and locals alike were escaping the extreme heat in San Francisco Friday.

"My house feels like a heater at the moment," said Karen Sarria, who was at Baker Beach with her young daughter. "I was lucky enough to recently get a an AC box for the bedroom, but the rest of the house is hot, so we all kind of hunkered down the room. Without it, I don't know how we'd be surviving this heat wave."

Shoes were off and picnic blankets were out, as the city stared down what is likely to be one of the hottest day of the year.

"We heard it was going to be 80 or 85 degrees today so we were like, why don't we do a beach day, said Jordan Daniels, who made the trip from Oakland. "It's not typical at all. Usually we're in sweaters and jackets on, but today it's beautiful."

"I love it. Being an Australian this like heaven for me," said Karlene Holloman, while walking at the beach with a friend. "I love living in San Francisco, but it's just simply not warm enough, so I am just loving this every second of it.

And, across the Golden Gate Bridge, there were plenty of tourists still making the trek.

"We walked across the Golden Gate Bridge this morning and it was beautiful," said Heather Oom, visiting from Michigan. "We did get here a little early so we could beat the heat."

"We thought in San Francisco it wouldn't be so hot," said Jan Svensson, who was visiting from Germany with his family. "But, we're on holiday so we take it as it comes, so no problem for us."

Meanwhile back at Baker Beach, there were concerns about climate change.

"I've been coming here since before I was born, let's put it that way and it's scary, I've never seen it this way. It's so hot," said Glenda Hudson, who was visiting from Denver with her two granddaughters.

It's the first time I've come to this beach and it's not 60 degrees," said granddaughter, Michela Johnson. "But, it's still scary it's happening."

