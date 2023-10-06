TODAY: Parade of Ships, Blue Angels to take over San Francisco Bay and sky

Get ready! The Blue Angels will soar over San Francisco on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. But before they hit the skies, a Parade of Ships will come through the Bay.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- While Fleet Week has been going on for several days in San Francisco, some of the most anticipated events kick off on Friday.

If you were in the city Thursday, you probably heard the loud sounds of the United States Navy Blue Angels.

The group, made up of Navy and Marine Corps pilots, were practicing before three upcoming shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

But before they hit the skies, a Parade of Ships will take over the Bay.

San Francisco Fleet Week 2023 schedule of events

PARADE OF SHIPS:

A fleet of ships will come under the Golden Gate Bridge and into the Bay starting at 11 a.m. on Friday.

SF Fleet Week hosts the largest Parade of Ships on the West Coast, according to its website.

San Francisco Fire Department boats will lead an escort of the Fleet while shooting jets of water into the air.

You'll be able to see the Parade of Ships from anywhere from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Bay Bridge and along the San Francisco waterfront. A reviewing stand will be at the Marina Green.

The parade is set to last an hour until 12 p.m.

AIR SHOWS:

Fat Albert of the Blue Angels flies at 3 p.m. each day and when you see him, just know Blue Angels Super Hornet planes 1 through 6 are close behind.

"They go up and you can't hear them and you can't hear them until they get right above you, and then just as fast as they come they're gone," said Andrew Beard who works on a fishing boat named Lovely Martha.

In terms of where to watch come actual show time, land is the cheapest option and Alcatraz tour tickets could put you on the island for $53.

On Thursday for the Blue Angels' practice, some watched the Angels practice session from Alcatraz, others took to the docks of Fisherman's Wharf, and many watched in the shadows of the Golden Gate Bridge at the Marina Green.

Many have opted to cruise with Captain Mike Rescino on his boat, the Lovely Martha for around $80 a person.

"There's still a couple boats with availability, but we've actually been sold out for this trip since March," said Rescino.

If you do plan on coming to San Francisco for Fleet Week, you'll want to get to the city early because parking can be a challenge, especially in the Marina Green where there is only neighborhood parking.

