San Francisco Fleet Week 2023 schedule of events

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Fleet Week is back from Oct. 2 through 10, bringing the crowd-favorite Blue Angels, the Parade of Ships and more to the Bay.
Full Schedule of Fleet Week Events
Monday, October 2:
12 p.m. -- Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet -- Sunset Library
Tuesday, October 3:
- 12 p.m. -- Marine Band - Diamondbacks -- Warrior Thrive City
- 12 p.m. -- Navy Band - Brass Band -- City College Ocean Campus
- 12 p.m. -- Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet -- San Francisco Zoo
- 1:20 p.m. -- Marine Band - Brass Band -- Salesforce Park
- 6 p.m. -- Marine Band - Brass Band -- Noe Valley Town Square
Wednesday, October 4:
- 12 p.m. -- Marine Band - Ceremonial Band -- Hayes Valley at Patricia's Green
- 12 p.m. -- Navy Band - Destroyers -- Crab Wheel Plaza at Fisherman's Wharf
- 12 p.m. -- Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet -- San Francisco VA Medical Center
- 5 p.m. -- Navy Band - Brass Band -- Japan Town Peace Plaza
- 5 p.m. -- Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet -- One Sansome
Thursday, October 5:
- 12 p.m. -- Navy Band- Woodwind Quintet -- Ferry Building
- 3 p.m. -- US Air Force- Band of the Golden West -- Presidio Visitor Center
- 5 p.m. -- Navy Band- Brass Band -- Castro at Jane Warner Plaza
- 6 p.m. -- Marine Ceremonial Band & Navy Woodwind Quartet -- Honor Herbst
- 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. -- Honor Our Fallen Concert -- The Herbst Theatre
Friday, October 6:
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Humanitarian Assistance Village -- Marina Green
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- STEM Center -- Marina Green
- 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. -- Parade of Ships -- Along the San Francisco Waterfront
- 12 p.m. -- Navy Band- Brass Band -- Golden Gate Park Band Shell
- 12:30 p.m. -- Marina Band- Brass Band -- Cable Car Turnaround at Powell/Market
- 12:30 p.m. -- Marina Band- Diamondbacks -- Union Square Plaza
- 4 p.m. -- Navy Band- Woodwind Quintet -- Lakeside Landing
- 5 p.m. -- Navy Band- Destroyers -- Pier 39 at The Embarcadero
- 6 p.m. -- Marine Band- Ceremonial -- Valencia Street
Saturday, October 7:
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- K9 Heroes at Duboce Park
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Humanitarian Assistance Village -- Marina Green
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- STEM Center -- Marina Green
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show
- 11 a.m. -- Marine Band- Ceremonial -- K9 Heroes at Duboce Park
- 12 p.m. -- Marine Band- Brass Band -- Polk Street at Jackson Street
- 12 p.m. -- Navy Band- Brass Band -- Ghirardelli Square
- 12 p.m. -- Navy Band- Woodwind Quintet -- Chinatown
- 4 p.m. -- Marine Band- Brass Band -- West Portal Courtyard
- 5 p.m. -- Navy Band- Destroyers -- Pier 39 at The Embarcadero
- 7 p.m. -- Marine Band- Diamondbacks -- Westwood
Sunday, October 8:
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Humanitarian Assistance Village -- Marina Green
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- STEM Center -- Marina Green
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show
- 11 a.m. -- Marine and Navy Bands -- Italian Heritage Parade
Monday, October 9
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- High School Band Challenge -- Golden Gate Park Bandshell
Ship Tours
Ship tours will start on Oct. 3 and run through Monday, Oct. 9 at Pier 35 and Pier 30-32. However, on Friday, Oct. 6 there will be no tours.
All ship tours are free but there are prohibited items. You will not be allowed to bring backpacks, weapons of any kind, pets including service animals and vapes on ship tours. There are also no holding areas for backpacks or strollers.
Tuesday, October 3:
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- (Pier 30-32 only)
Wednesday, October 4:
- 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- (Pier 30-32 only)
Thursday, October 5:
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- (Pier 30-32 only)
Friday, October 6:
- NO SHIP TOURS
Saturday, October 7:
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- (Pier 30-32 & 35)
Sunday, October 8:
- 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- (Pier 30-32 & 35)
Monday, October 9
- 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. -- (Pier 30-32 & 35)
Get more information about SF Fleet Week 2023 on their website.