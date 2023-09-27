San Francisco Fleet Week 2023 schedule of events

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco's Fleet Week is back from Oct. 2 through 10, bringing the crowd-favorite Blue Angels, the Parade of Ships and more to the Bay.

Full Schedule of Fleet Week Events

Monday, October 2:

12 p.m. -- Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet -- Sunset Library

Tuesday, October 3:

12 p.m. -- Marine Band - Diamondbacks -- Warrior Thrive City

12 p.m. -- Navy Band - Brass Band -- City College Ocean Campus

12 p.m. -- Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet -- San Francisco Zoo

1:20 p.m. -- Marine Band - Brass Band -- Salesforce Park

6 p.m. -- Marine Band - Brass Band -- Noe Valley Town Square

Wednesday, October 4:

12 p.m. -- Marine Band - Ceremonial Band -- Hayes Valley at Patricia's Green

12 p.m. -- Navy Band - Destroyers -- Crab Wheel Plaza at Fisherman's Wharf

12 p.m. -- Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet -- San Francisco VA Medical Center

5 p.m. -- Navy Band - Brass Band -- Japan Town Peace Plaza

5 p.m. -- Navy Band - Woodwind Quintet -- One Sansome

Thursday, October 5:

12 p.m. -- Navy Band- Woodwind Quintet -- Ferry Building

3 p.m. -- US Air Force- Band of the Golden West -- Presidio Visitor Center

5 p.m. -- Navy Band- Brass Band -- Castro at Jane Warner Plaza

6 p.m. -- Marine Ceremonial Band & Navy Woodwind Quartet -- Honor Herbst

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. -- Honor Our Fallen Concert -- The Herbst Theatre

Friday, October 6:

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Humanitarian Assistance Village -- Marina Green

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- STEM Center -- Marina Green

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. -- Parade of Ships -- Along the San Francisco Waterfront

12 p.m. -- Navy Band- Brass Band -- Golden Gate Park Band Shell

12:30 p.m. -- Marina Band- Brass Band -- Cable Car Turnaround at Powell/Market

12:30 p.m. -- Marina Band- Diamondbacks -- Union Square Plaza

4 p.m. -- Navy Band- Woodwind Quintet -- Lakeside Landing

5 p.m. -- Navy Band- Destroyers -- Pier 39 at The Embarcadero

6 p.m. -- Marine Band- Ceremonial -- Valencia Street

Saturday, October 7:

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- K9 Heroes at Duboce Park

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Humanitarian Assistance Village -- Marina Green

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- STEM Center -- Marina Green

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show

11 a.m. -- Marine Band- Ceremonial -- K9 Heroes at Duboce Park

12 p.m. -- Marine Band- Brass Band -- Polk Street at Jackson Street

12 p.m. -- Navy Band- Brass Band -- Ghirardelli Square

12 p.m. -- Navy Band- Woodwind Quintet -- Chinatown

4 p.m. -- Marine Band- Brass Band -- West Portal Courtyard

5 p.m. -- Navy Band- Destroyers -- Pier 39 at The Embarcadero

7 p.m. -- Marine Band- Diamondbacks -- Westwood

Sunday, October 8:

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- Humanitarian Assistance Village -- Marina Green

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- STEM Center -- Marina Green

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show

11 a.m. -- Marine and Navy Bands -- Italian Heritage Parade

Monday, October 9

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- High School Band Challenge -- Golden Gate Park Bandshell

Ship Tours

Ship tours will start on Oct. 3 and run through Monday, Oct. 9 at Pier 35 and Pier 30-32. However, on Friday, Oct. 6 there will be no tours.

All ship tours are free but there are prohibited items. You will not be allowed to bring backpacks, weapons of any kind, pets including service animals and vapes on ship tours. There are also no holding areas for backpacks or strollers.

Tuesday, October 3:

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- (Pier 30-32 only)

Wednesday, October 4:

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- (Pier 30-32 only)

Thursday, October 5:

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- (Pier 30-32 only)

Friday, October 6:

NO SHIP TOURS

Saturday, October 7:

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- (Pier 30-32 & 35)

Sunday, October 8:

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. -- (Pier 30-32 & 35)

Monday, October 9

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. -- (Pier 30-32 & 35)

Get more information about SF Fleet Week 2023 on their website.