On board the U.S.S. John P. Murtha, visitors get to watch demonstrations, talk to sailors and marines, and check out military equipment.

Here's what the 'super cool' Navy ship tours at San Francisco Fleet Week have to offer

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As part of San Francisco's Fleet Week, free U.S. Navy ship tours kicked off on Wednesday. People can now walk through the U.S.S. John P. Murtha at the Port of San Francisco. It's an amphibious transport dock ship visiting from San Diego.

Many people, like the Fan family from Walnut Creek, are excited to check out the two navy ships.

Linsey Fan, his two boys Cyrus and Galen, and their friend Jonathan Lindquist toured the U.S.S. John P. Murtha at Pier 30/32.

"It's a blast. Walking the ship, touring the ship, seeing some of the crew members," said Linsey Fan.

For 9-year-old Galen, it's personal.

"I just think it's really interesting," said Galen. "We do have some family members in the Navy. My mom's dad, he worked on a destroyer."

Service members are looking forward to sharing Fleet Week and the ship tours with visitors.

It's Montana Towery's first Fleet Week. As a U.S. Navy mechanic, she works on the diesel engines on the ship.

"I encourage everyone to come because this is a super cool experience," said Towery. "We got a bunch of super cool things going on the ship."

The 15-minute tour of the U.S.S. John P. Murtha has plenty to offer.

"The Marine Corps--they have their cannons out," said Towery. "They're showing demonstrations; they're showing a lot of craft. It's pretty awesome."

There's a lot San Francisco resident Brendan Bezley appreciates about fleet week: seeing the Blue Angels perform, seeing the sailors on the streets, and visiting the ships.

"I want to see where my tax dollars are being spent, and it's pretty cool," he said. "These people are working hard. They're doing a good job. I think it's fun to come and see it."

Young Johnathon Lindquist even got to try on some gear.

Those with the U.S.S. John P. Murtha are grateful for the visitors and the support.

"We have 400 sailors and 220 marines on there right now," said Captain Doug Langengberg. "It really recharges their batteries when they go out and here those little words, like 'thank you for your service'."

Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen from several ships and military units will be in San Francisco until October 9 for San Francisco Fleet Week. For more information, visit the San Francisco Fleet Week web site.

Participating ships and units include the San Antonio-class amphibious dock ship USS John P. Murtha; the Arleigh Burke-class guided missle destroyer USS Paul Hamilton; the Legend-class Coast Guard cutter USCGC Waesche; the Coast Guard fast response cutter USCGC Benjamin Bottoms; the Blue Angels; the Navy parachute team, the Leap Frogs; Navy Band Southwest; 1st Marine Division Band; I Marine Expeditionary Force; 1st Marine Logistics Group; Combat Logistices Battalion 11; 1st Medical Battalion; U.S. Coast Guard District 11; Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate; Explosive Ordinance Disposal Group 1; Amphibious Construction Battalion 1; Amphibious Squadron 7; Expeditionary Strike Group 3; and Navy Region Southwest.

