Hundreds Brave the Bay for Make-A-Wish event in San Francisco

GOOD MORNING from Aquatic Park in San Francisco! I’m hosting @SFWish’s #BravetheBay2018 event. Such an amazing and wonderful cause ❤️ If you’re braving the bay, come say hello! #abc7now pic.twitter.com/5ZNzLUbipb — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 8, 2018

.@subaru_usa and @SFWish giving us a canvas for our own wishes. I’m wishing for a cure for cancer. What would you wish for? #BravetheBay2018 pic.twitter.com/AFHSSgFnNh — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 8, 2018

.@SFWish— the gang’s all here! Superheroes are out for a super special day. #BravetheBay2018 😊 pic.twitter.com/R2wUVzoyvF — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 8, 2018

We’re smiling from ear-to-antler because of the beautiful weather this A.M. @SFWish #BravetheBay2018 pic.twitter.com/U3wfLwAKOp — Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 8, 2018

Skill, strength, and bravery are just some of the attributes needed for a local Make-A-Wish benefit.Hundreds of people were expected to take part in the annual Brave the Bay San Francisco Police Department Challenge Saturday.Participants can take a plunge into the San Francisco Bay's chilly waters, pull a cable car 200 feet, or take part in a 5K run.ABC7's Amanda del Castillo is emceeing the event.More information on the event can be found here