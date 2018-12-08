COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Hundreds Brave the Bay for Make-A-Wish event in San Francisco

Hundreds of people will be taking part in the annual Brave the Bay San Francisco Police Department Challenge Saturday. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Skill, strength, and bravery are just some of the attributes needed for a local Make-A-Wish benefit.

Hundreds of people were expected to take part in the annual Brave the Bay San Francisco Police Department Challenge Saturday.

Participants can take a plunge into the San Francisco Bay's chilly waters, pull a cable car 200 feet, or take part in a 5K run.

ABC7's Amanda del Castillo is emceeing the event.

More information on the event can be found here.

