Hundreds Brave the Bay for Make-A-Wish event in San Francisco

Hundreds of people were expected to take part in the annual Brave the Bay San Francisco Police Department Challenge Saturday.
Participants can take a plunge into the San Francisco Bay's chilly waters, pull a cable car 200 feet, or take part in a 5K run.
ABC7's Amanda del Castillo is emceeing the event.
More information on the event can be found here.
GOOD MORNING from Aquatic Park in San Francisco! I’m hosting @SFWish’s #BravetheBay2018 event. Such an amazing and wonderful cause ❤️ If you’re braving the bay, come say hello! #abc7now pic.twitter.com/5ZNzLUbipb— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 8, 2018
.@subaru_usa and @SFWish giving us a canvas for our own wishes. I’m wishing for a cure for cancer. What would you wish for? #BravetheBay2018 pic.twitter.com/AFHSSgFnNh— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 8, 2018
.@SFWish— the gang’s all here! Superheroes are out for a super special day. #BravetheBay2018 😊 pic.twitter.com/R2wUVzoyvF— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 8, 2018
We’re smiling from ear-to-antler because of the beautiful weather this A.M. @SFWish #BravetheBay2018 pic.twitter.com/U3wfLwAKOp— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 8, 2018
.@northbeachbrass doing a fantastic job this A.M. and always. We’re at Aquatic Park in SF for @sfwish’s #BravetheBay2018 #abc7now pic.twitter.com/Y7nV7rQzfy— Amanda del Castillo (@AmandaABC7) December 8, 2018