WATCH LIVE: Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont Town Hall

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- As part of our Building a Better Bay Area Fremont Week, ABC7 is holding a Town Hall to look at issues that impact the Bay Area's fourth-largest city.

The event, which will be held today at Washington Hospital Campus Auditorium in Fremont, will cover a variety of topics, including housing, job creation, diversity and more.

ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze will moderate the conversation, along with ABC7 News contributor and SF Chronicle insider Phil Matier.

The event is from 5 p.m to 6 p.m.

Participating panelists include:

  • Fremont Mayor Lily Mei

  • Fremont Vice Mayor Raj Salwan

  • Jens Vogel, CEO of Boehringer Ingelheim

  • Kimberly Hartz, CEO of Washington Hospital

  • Pastor Jeffrey Spencer, Tri-City Interfaith Council President

  • Moina Shaiq, Tri-City Interfaith Councl Member

  • Christina Briggs, Fremont Economic Development Director

  • Dan Schoenholz, Fremont Community Development Director

  • Sanjeev Acharya, CEO Silicon Sage Builders

  • Jasmine Basrai, CEO Haller's Pharmacy

  • Karen Li, Student member - Fremont Unified School board

  • Member of Fremont Police Department (Chief Kim Petersen has withdrawn due to illness)


Town Hall Details

When: Monday Nov. 18, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Washington Hospital West Community Auditorium, 2500 Mowry Avenue

Who: The town hall is open to the public. We kindly ask that you RSVP to our Facebook event

Driving Directions

Located off Mowry Avenue near Paseo Padre Parkway

Washington Hospital West 2500 Building is located across the street from the new Emergency department

Town Hall attendees should enter through the Main Lobby entrance and follow signs to the Auditorium

Parking:

Public Parking is available right outside the 2500 Building

BART Directions:

Attendees should get off at the Fremont BART station

Exit the station toward the hospital down BART Way

Cross Civic Center Drive to reach the 2500 Building

Total walking distance: 0.3 miles

