The ABC7 News team will embed with the community to share stories that make up the diverse region known as The Gateway to Silicon Valley.
Like most local cities, Fremont has its challenges and is finding solutions as more people strive to live in the Bay Area. ABC7 aims to bring those solutions to light and connect them with the local audience, empowering viewers to learn more and to take action where they can.
ABC7 will also focus on celebrating the diversity woven throughout the Fremont community. And ABC's "Localish" will uncover the hidden gems of Fremont, from tasty restaurants to, must-see sights and experiences.
A special event kicks off the week, ABC7's Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont Town Hall, hosted by ABC7 and Washington Hospital Healthcare System.
ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze will moderate the conversation along with ABC7 news contributor and SF Chronicle insider Phil Matier.
The conversations will be focused around Fremont's economy, quality of life, and the challenges they are facing with housing, transportation, workforce and overall life.
Joining the town hall panel conversation are Fremont Mayor Lily Mei, Washington Hospital's CEO Kimberly Hartz, Fremont Police Chief Kim Petersen, Boehringer Ingelheim CEO Jens Vogel, Tri-City Interfaith Council President Pastor Jeffrey Spencer, and other noteable Fremont Community members.
Portions of the town hall will air LIVE on ABC7 News, abc7news.com, ABC7 News' Facebook Page and the ABC7 Bay Area YouTube Channel.
Town Hall Details
When: Monday Nov. 18, 5-6 p.m.
Where: Washington Hospital West Community Auditorium, 2500 Mowry Avenue
Who: The town hall is open to the public. We kindly ask that you RSVP to our Facebook event
Driving Directions
- Located off Mowry Avenue near Paseo Padre Parkway
- Washington Hospital West 2500 Building is located across the street from the new Emergency department
- Town hall attendees should enter through the Main Lobby entrance and follow signs to the Auditorium
Parking:
- Public Parking is available right outside the 2500 Building
BART Directions:
- Attendees should get off at the FREMONT BART station
- Exit the station toward the hospital down BART Way
- Cross Civic Center Drive to reach the 2500 Building
- Total Walking distance: 0.3 miles