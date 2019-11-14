Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont Town Hall

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- As part of our Building a Better Bay Area Fremont Week, ABC7 is holding a Town Hall to look at issues that impact the Bay Area's fourth largest city.
The event, which will be held Nov. 18 at Washington Hospital Campus Auditorium in Fremont, will cover a variety of topics, including housing, job creation, diversity and more.
ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze will moderate the conversation, along with ABC7 News contributor and SF Chronicle insider Phil Matier.
Panelists will include Fremont Mayor Lily Mei, Fremont PD Chief Kim Petersen, Boeheinger Ingeheim CEO Jens Vogel, Tri-City Interfaith Council President Pastor Jeffrey Spencer, Tri-City Interfaith council member Moina Shaiq, Washington Hospital CEO Kimberly Hartz and more.
The event is from 5 p.m to 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on our website. Check back here to watch.
Town Hall Details
When: Monday Nov. 18, 5-6 p.m.
Where: Washington Hospital West Community Auditorium, 2500 Mowry Avenue
Who: The town hall is open to the public. We kindly ask that you RSVP to our Facebook event
Driving Directions
Located off Mowry Avenue near Paseo Padre Parkway
Washington Hospital West 2500 Building is located across the street from the new Emergency department
Town Hall attendees should enter through the Main Lobby entrance and follow signs to the Auditorium
Parking:
Public Parking is available right outside the 2500 Building
BART Directions:
Attendees should get off at the Fremont BART station
Exit the station toward the hospital down BART Way
Cross Civic Center Drive to reach the 2500 Building
Total walking distance: 0.3 miles
