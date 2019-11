Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont Town Hall

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- As part of our Building a Better Bay Area Fremont Week , ABC7 is holding a Town Hall to look at issues that impact the Bay Area's fourth largest city.The event, which will be held Nov. 18 at Washington Hospital Campus Auditorium in Fremont, will cover a variety of topics, including housing, job creation, diversity and more.ABC7 News Anchor Kristen Sze will moderate the conversation, along with ABC7 News contributor and SF Chronicle insider Phil Matier.Panelists will include Fremont Mayor Lily Mei, Fremont PD Chief Kim Petersen, Boeheinger Ingeheim CEO Jens Vogel, Tri-City Interfaith Council President Pastor Jeffrey Spencer, Tri-City Interfaith council member Moina Shaiq, Washington Hospital CEO Kimberly Hartz and more.When: Monday Nov. 18, 5-6 p.m.Where: Washington Hospital West Community Auditorium, 2500 Mowry AvenueWho: The town hall is open to the public. We kindly ask that you RSVP to our Facebook event Located off Mowry Avenue near Paseo Padre ParkwayWashington Hospital West 2500 Building is located across the street from the new Emergency departmentTown Hall attendees should enter through the Main Lobby entrance and follow signs to the AuditoriumPublic Parking is available right outside the 2500 BuildingAttendees should get off at the Fremont BART stationExit the station toward the hospital down BART WayCross Civic Center Drive to reach the 2500 BuildingTotal walking distance: 0.3 miles