FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 is taking our Building a Better Bay Area initiative to the streets of Fremont, CA, the week of Nov. 18, 2019. How is Fremont "building a Better Bay Area?" That's the question we're working to answer.
We've embedded reporters in Fremont for the last month. The issues there are similar to those all Bay Area cities are facing, but Fremont's approach to finding solutions is unique.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: Fremont Week
Despite some debate among Bay Area residents, Fremont is located in the East Bay. It's in south Alameda County, nestled around Silicon Valley. It's big, both by geography and population.
The city was officially formed in 1956, and is now extremely diverse. It's also a hub for tech manufacturing.
FREMONT TOWN HALL: Where, when and how to watch
As some industries are booming, Fremont is dealing with growing pains. It's working to house the homeless and build a robust downtown area.
Watch above to get a preview of what we have in store for "Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont."
Check out more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area.
Building A Better Bay Area: Focus On Fremont
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Apple drops vaping apps from App Store, TikTok allows links to third-party websites, and more