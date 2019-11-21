FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- A recent study revealed that one in five residents in Alameda County experiences or is at risk of hunger, according to the Alameda County Community Food Bank and Urban Institute.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: Fremont Week
With the holiday season upon us, ABC7, and our parent company, Disney, wanted to help by donating $15,000 to the food bank, which serves more than 120,000 people every month.
Watch the video to learn more about how the money will be used, and to hear from some of the people and organizations that'll be impacted in a positive way.
ABC7 and Disney donates $15,000 to East Bay food bank
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News
WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: Fears after fatal BART stabbing, North Bay PG&E shutdowns, Thanksgiving travel tips