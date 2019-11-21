building a better bay area

Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont children open up about diversity in classrooms

By Jennifer Olney
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- The city of Fremont is known as one of the most diverse and welcoming places in the San Francisco Bay Area, a characteristic that is clearly reflected in the city's schools.

FACES OF FREMONT: Tale of two families captures city's evolution

ABC7 News sat down with kids at Fremont's Forest Park Elementary School to find out how they feel about the wide range of race and culture in their classrooms.

Watch the video to hear the wise and wonderful words they shared!

On the day ABC7 News was at Forest Park, the school was celebrating United Nations Day, with hundreds of students dressed in traditional clothing representing their families' heritage.

Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont

Parents circled the school as children from first to sixth grade paraded around, proudly showing off their outfits and creating a beautiful international tapestry.

Many of the students told us they really appreciate attending such a diverse school and have made friends with children from other cultures.

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfremontunited nationschildrenbuilding a better bay areaschoolracismfamilycultureimmigrationchildren's festival
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Building A Better Bay Area: Can you grow up and live in Fremont?
Marin City holds forum to discuss issues, find solutions after police raid
ABC7 and Disney donates $15,000 to East Bay food bank
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Impeachment hearings: 'Corruption' probe meant Bidens, witnesses say
California justices reject law requiring Trump tax returns
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Fans line up to see former Pres. Obama speak in SF
Dublin Unified schools on rally for school safety
BART deadly stabbing suspect due in court today
PG&E issues weather 'all clear' for latest round of outages
Show More
Stabbing becomes focus of public comment at BART Board meeting
Hungry bear wrecks car after getting stuck inside
Building A Better Bay Area: Can you grow up and live in Fremont?
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
More TOP STORIES News