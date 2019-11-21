Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont children open up about diversity in classrooms

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- The city of Fremont is known as one of the most diverse and welcoming places in the San Francisco Bay Area, a characteristic that is clearly reflected in the city's schools.ABC7 News sat down with kids at Fremont's Forest Park Elementary School to find out how they feel about the wide range of race and culture in their classrooms.Watch the video to hear the wise and wonderful words they shared!On the day ABC7 News was at Forest Park, the school was celebrating United Nations Day, with hundreds of students dressed in traditional clothing representing their families' heritage.Parents circled the school as children from first to sixth grade paraded around, proudly showing off their outfits and creating a beautiful international tapestry.Many of the students told us they really appreciate attending such a diverse school and have made friends with children from other cultures.