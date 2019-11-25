7 On Your Side

Building a Better Bay Area: Median home price in Fremont surpasses $1 million

By
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- 7 On Your Side's Michael Finney met up with Fremont real estate agent Bryan Van Heusen as he was showing clients one of his listings. The home had 3,300 square feet, was in a nice area, modern and clean. It was not cheap.

The prices in Fremont may surprise you.

BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: Fremont

Bryan told his clients, "This home here is priced at $2.3 million."

Rozina and Pijoel Karki already live in Fremont. They are looking to be move-up buyers.

"If we find a perfect home, move-in ready, we are willing to put in an offer," Rozina said.

Van Heusen says not only is Fremont attractive, but this area is where many want to live.

"This is Mission San Jose," he says. "So this is the upper crust of Fremont."

BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA: Fremont's housing solutions

Fremont is the fourth largest city in the Bay Area, only surpassed by San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland. Among the Big Four, Fremont has the second most expensive housing, following only San Francisco.

"It is a really large city in the Bay Area and it is more expensive than many people think," says Cheryl Young, a senior economist at Zillow. She says, "San Francisco is $1.3 million for a typical home. Fremont is just under a million. So like $999, $800 or something like that."

Prices have dropped just shy of 5 percent from their height here, but the increases are still staggering. According to Zillow, in October 1999, the median house in Fremont sold for $313,600. Ten years after that, in October 2009, the median price is $523,500. Ten years later, last month, the median price was $1,065,700.

"Fremont has risen through the ranks over the past few years," real estate agent Van Heusen says. "They've got, believe it or not, better schools than Cupertino and the job growth here is exceptional. Also, proximity. You are 20 minutes to San Jose, Silicon Valley and 25 minutes to San Francisco. It kind of makes sense."

That brings us back to our home shoppers, who love Fremont and see it as a great deal, even at more than $2 million.

"Fremont is still affordable when compared to the Peninsula and the South Bay,'" says Pijoel Karki.

He's right. Across the Dumbarton Bridge from Fremont is Palo Alto, where the median cost for a home is $2,852,000 -- two and a half times the cost in Fremont.

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.

Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatefremontbuilding a better bay areaconsumer watch7 on your sidereal estatehomeownersconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: San Jose Harvest Festival and the SF Conservatory of Flowers' Night Bloom!
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: Bumble Bee Tuna files for bankruptcy, T-Mobile discloses data breach, and more
How to spot dangerous toys
Should you rent or buy a pressure washer?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Soaking rain to hit Bay Area for 1st time in 190 days
Man arrested in Orinda shooting pleads not guilty to gun charges
Heading to Tahoe? Here's the best time to travel
Conan the dog, hurt in terror raid, welcomed at White House
Remains found believed to be UFC fighters' stepdaughter; 2nd man arrested
Hungry goats gobble down Thanksgiving dinner
AccuWeather forecast: Cool and breezy today, rain tomorrow
Show More
Uber loses license in London over safety, vows to appeal
Raiders' Hunter Renfrow out 'for a while' with rib injury
Chinese woman sentenced to 8 months for Mar-a-Lago trespass
New poll surveys Californians' stance on impeachment
Sacred Heart in SJ needs turkeys for Thanksgiving food boxes
More TOP STORIES News