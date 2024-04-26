Memorial service held for Oakland officer who died of 2018 on-duty crash injuries

A memorial was held Friday for Oakland police officer Jordan Wingate, who was critically injured in a crash while on duty in 2018.

A memorial was held Friday for Oakland police officer Jordan Wingate, who was critically injured in a crash while on duty in 2018.

A memorial was held Friday for Oakland police officer Jordan Wingate, who was critically injured in a crash while on duty in 2018.

A memorial was held Friday for Oakland police officer Jordan Wingate, who was critically injured in a crash while on duty in 2018.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A heartfelt goodbye Friday for a fallen Oakland police officer.

The community and law enforcement gathered to honor Jordan Wingate at a public memorial service at 3Crosses Church in Castro Valley.

He passed away on April 20, nearly six years after being severely injured while responding to a call at the Port of Oakland in 2018. Wingate is the 55th Oakland police officer to die in the line of duty.

RELATED: Oakland police officer dies of injuries from 2018 on-duty car crash, family says

A car collided with Wingate's patrol SUV, causing it to crash into a parked big rig.

Wingate was on life support for almost six years.

"For five years, eight months, seven days, despite his pain and adversity, he courageously battled his injuries," said Interim Oakland Police Chief Darren Allison.

Jordan was remembered for his sacrifice during an already difficult time for the Oakland Police Department.

"Today is especially difficult. Not long ago in this room, we honored the life of another Oakland police officer, Tuan Le," said Larry Vold, Pastor of 3Crosses Church.

RELATED: Oakland police officer pinned in semi crash critically injured

Those who turned out remember Wingate as young, dedicated and fearless. They say he made the community better during his brief but impactful career.

"Today we honor and remember Officer Jordan Wingate, serial number 9686. An officer who wore the blue with pride, integrity, and courage. An officer with a guardian heart and a warrior spirit," said Allison. "Those that knew Jordan describe him as dedicated, hardworking, respectful and funny, practical joker like his dad."

Wingate's dad is a retired OPD captain who shared this message for his son.

"Thank you for being strong. And living life to its fullest. Thank you for being a great son and showing that the kid who is not the fastest, not the tallest, not the strongest, who has to work to succeed can chase his dreams and through tenacity and hard work, be the best at what he does," said Randy Wingate.

That hard work led to Wingate being valedictorian of his 2017 police academy class.

A year later, he was named Rookie of the Year by the Oakland Police Officers Association.

RELATED: Oakland officer shot, killed in line of duty ID'd as Tuan Le, a 4-year veteran

"He made an effort to cover anyone in the city. It's also true he had 'FOMO' so he tried to turn up to every call in the shift. He definitely earned his Rookie of the Year award," said Officer Danielle Juarez, a close friend.

"Jordan did not care about politics. He just cared about helping those in need," said Randy Wingate.

After Friday's heartfelt speeches, a flag was presented to Wingate's parents. Friends and community members remembered a talented police officer -- determined to serve and protect.

He is now gone, but they say he will not be forgotten.

"Perhaps the most important thing to know about Jordan was that he was loved and was loved," said Michael Reilly, a retired lieutenant with the Oakland Police Department.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live