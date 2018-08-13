Oakland police officer pinned in semi-crash critically injured

Oakland Police say one of their newer officers was responding to a report of a suspicious person just before 3 a.m. in the area of 7th Street and Middle Harbor Road near the Port of Oakland when the collision occurred. (KGO-TV)

by Melanie Woodrow
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Middle Harbor Road reopened late Monday afternoon following a collision that left an Oakland Police Officer in critical condition.

"He collided with a civilian vehicle from there the patrol car collided with a parked semi truck," said Officer Johnna Watson, OPD Spokesperson.

The semi truck was parked in the center of the roadway, where police say they often stage as they're coming into the Port Area.

The impact and damage was so great, the officer was trapped inside his vehicle.

"Oakland Police officers attempted to try to get the door open to get the officer out they were not able to," said Watson.

The Oakland Fire Department extricated the officer from his vehicle. Police say he was not conscious at the time.

"We have witnesses we have the drivers. Everybody has stayed on scene everybody is cooperating," said Watson.

"There was a lot of cops' vehicles around and a fire truck," said the truck driver who did not want to give his full name.

"The door was stuck," he continued.

Middle Harbor Road remained closed for most of the day as a thorough investigation was completed.

Late Monday afternoon tow trucks removed the vehicles from the scene.

Police say the driver of the semi truck and driver of the civilian vehicle were not injured.
