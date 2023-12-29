Oakland officer shot, killed in line of duty ID'd as Tuan Le, a 4-year veteran

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An Oakland police officer was killed in the line of duty Friday morning in the 400 block of Embarcadero, the department has confirmed.

The officer has been identified as 36-year-old Tuan Le, a four-year veteran of the force, OPD said.

Video taken at the scene shows a white truck with almost all of the windows shattered. The truck also appears to have crashed into another truck, with the hood crunched in.

Evidence tags were also seen near the southbound 880 freeway entrance, only feet away from 9th and Embarcadero.

This all happened right in front of the Homewood Suites by Hilton Hotel.

The massive police presence with Oakland officers and CHP officers spans several blocks.

"Sadly today, one of our officers paid the ultimate sacrifice," said Interim Oakland Police Chief Darren Allison, in a joint press conference with Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao.

Interim Chief Allison says officers were responding to burglary in the 400 block of the Embarcadero early Friday morning. When police arrived, they spotted multiple suspects fleeing. One of them fired off multiple shots at officer Tuan Le, who was driving with his partner at the time.

"During the response, at least one individual discharged their firearm, multiple times, striking the plain-clothed officer who was driving an unmarked vehicle," said Interim Police Chief Allison.

Allison says none of the officer on scene returned fire.

"Oakland. This loss cuts deep," said Mayor Sheng Thao.

She called for unity across the city.

"This senseless murder of this police officer, one of the guardians of our beautiful city, it will not stand. Oakland will work tirelessly with all of our law enforcement partners to find those responsible for this assault in our city, and the killing of our officer," said Thao.

Officer Le was taken the hospital, where he died a few hours later.

Oakland police say they have gather a lot of evidence, but did not elaborate. And, have not released any details about those involved in the shooting.

Who was Officer Tuan Le?

Here's what we know about fallen Oakland police officer Tuan Le killed in the line of duty.

According to OPD, Officer Tuan Le was born in Saigon, Vietnam, before later moving to Oakland and being naturalized on Sept. 11, 2001.

In 2020, he graduated from the 183rd Police Academy.

For the past two years, Officer Le served as the Community Resource Officer (CRO) in West Oakland.

A procession from the hospital to the coroner's office was held Friday afternoon.

In a statement, the Oakland Police Officers Association President said officers carried him to the hospital on their shoulders personifying what it means to be an Oakland police officer.

"This senseless murder underscores the bravery of our officers," said Oakland city manager Jestin Johnson.

At the hospital, evidence techs appeared to be processing a vehicle.

The Oakland POA says the officer passed away with his family and Oakland police officers by his side.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the officer's friends, family and loved ones," said the interim police chief.

Officer Le is the 54th Oakland police officer killed in the line of duty.

State, local officials and law enforcement agencies react

"It is with a heavy heart that we come together to share the devastating news of the passing of our colleague and friend," OPD posted in part on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Other law enforcement agencies have sent their condolences to the family and the law enforcement community.

Former Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong released the following statement to ABC7 News:

"My heart goes out to the slain officer's family, friends and his colleagues at the Oakland Police Department. The officer died protecting the city we all love. This is an immeasurable tragedy, one that affects us all. We should all pray for his family and focus on the devastating impact it has on them, OPD, and our community. As we grieve together, we must also focus on finding the cop killers who committed this heinous crime and bring them to justice." #OPDSTRONG

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao released the following statement:

"This morning, our beloved city faced a heart-wrenching moment as one of our brave and dedicated Oakland police officers tragically lost their life in the line of duty.



I am deeply devastated by this heartbreaking news, and I know the entire Oakland community feels the profound impact of this loss.



"In this incredibly difficult time, I am urging all Oaklanders to unite in solidarity with the OPD family and the grieving loved ones of our fallen officer. The pain runs deep, and the support we provide to one another will be crucial as we navigate the shock that has enveloped our community.



This senseless act of violence against a member of our police force, the guardians of our City, will not go unanswered. Oakland will collaboratively and tirelessly work with our law enforcement partners at the local, state, and federal levels to identify and bring to justice those responsible for this assault on our city and the tragic loss of our officer.



We have received assurances of support from various law enforcement agencies, and together, we will leave no stone unturned in pursuit of justice.



To our officers and emergency workers: your dedication does not go unnoticed. We appreciate you, we honor you, and we extend our deepest gratitude for the sacrifices you make daily to keep us safe.



In this moment of shared grief, we are one Oakland, standing together as a resilient and united community."

Governor Gavin Newsom released the following statement:

"Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the tragic loss of one of Oakland's finest. On behalf of the entire state, Jennifer and I offer our deepest condolences to Officer Le's family, colleagues, and the entire community of Oakland as we mourn the loss of a courageous public servant."

The Governor's Office says flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff in honor of Officer Le.

Oakland police are asking anyone with video or information about this investigation to please contact the OPD at 510-238-3821.

