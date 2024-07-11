Vacaville officer hit, killed by suspected drug-impaired driver, CHP says

Vacaville police officer Matthew Bowen was hit and killed by suspected drug-impaired driver on Thursday, according to the CHP.

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- An on-duty police officer has died after being struck by a driver suspected to be under the influence in Vacaville Thursday morning, the CHP said.

The officer killed has been identified as Vacaville police officer Matthew Bowen.

The crash happened at around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Leisure Town Road and Orange Drive, where Bowen was conducting a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle that struck Officer Bowen attempted to flee on foot, however, she was detained by bystanders who witnessed the crash.

The CHP says 24-year-old Serena C.J. Rodriguez of Auburn was suspected of driving while under the influence of drugs. Rodriguez was taken into custody on charges of homicide and driving under the influence causing injury and/or death.

Video of the scene showed a heavily damaged motorcycle belonging to the Vacaville Police Department.

The intersection was closed off and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) shut down one of the ramps to Interstate 80.

Officer Bowen had been with the Vacaville Police Department since 2023 but previously worked at the Concord Police Department.

"He has served with the highest dedication and honor, and his loss is deeply felt by the Department, the City and the community," the Police Department said in a statement.

Vacaville police say Officer Bowen is survived by his wife, two sons, parents and brother.

"I am terribly saddened to learn of the death of Officer Bowen, who devoted his life to keeping our community safe," state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, said in a statement released Thursday. "I join all North Bay residents in mourning his loss and extend my heartfelt condolences to Officer Bowen's family and his law enforcement colleagues."

An investigation into the death is being undertaken by the California Highway Patrol.

Bay City News contributed to this report.