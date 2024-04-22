Tobin Bolter is the first sheriff's deputy in Idaho's Ada County to be killed in the line of duty

Idaho sheriff's deputy shot and killed while on duty had Bay Area ties, authorities say

BOISE, Idaho (KGO) -- A sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Idaho had ties to the Bay Area.

Ada County deputy Tobin Bolter, 27, was shot as he approached a 65-year-old driver's window on Saturday in Boise.

Bolter was a former officer with the Pleasant Hill and Walnut Creek police departments, according to the Livermore Police Department.

A person who saw the shooting during the traffic stop called 911 and performed CPR on Bolter before an ambulance arrived, Clifford said.

Bolter is the first sheriff's deputy in Ada county to be killed in the line of duty.

Shortly after the shooting, an unnamed suspect took off, Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford said.

Boise police found the shooting suspect's vehicle unoccupied about a half hour after the shooting, and found a man believed to be the suspect outside a home, Boise Police Chief Ron Winegar said.

The police's tactical unit responded and tried for some time to get the man to surrender, Winegar said.

Shortly after midnight the man fired at officers, and one officer returned fire and shot him, Winegar said.

The officers gave him aid but he was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital, he said.

The man's name has not been released but authorities said he was wanted for arrest for a misdemeanor.

Tobin Bolter had worked in law enforcement for seven years but had only joined the Idaho sheriff's office in January, Clifford said.

At an emotional press conference shortly after Bolter passed away at the hospital, Clifford thanked the paramedics and the citizen who stopped to help the deputy.

"I think it goes to show what kind of community we live in where there are evil people that will do evil things but there are good people that help us and come to our aid," he said.

The Livermore Police Department posted a tribute to him on social media writing:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones of Ada County Sheriff's Office @AdaCoSheriff Deputy Tobin Bolter who had ties to the Bay Area. Bolter is a former @PHillPD Officer, @walnutcreekpd, Cadet and graduated from the @CoCoSheriff Academy. Deputy Bolter was killed in the line of duty today during a traffic stop. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."

The Pleasant Hill Police Department wrote on Facebook:

"Today we joined in great mourning with the Ada County Sheriff's Office in the loss of a prior Pleasant Hill Police Officer, Tobin Bolter. Deputy Bolter was senselessly shot while working to protect the community he so happily and dutifully swore to protect.

During his time with the Pleasant Hill Police Department, Officer Bolter made his impact on this community through his dedicated service in several special assignments and collateral duties. He came to work and entered the streets, always with a smile.

Our hearts and prayers are with Deputy Bolter's Wife and family, as well as the Ada County Sheriff's Office as they face this challenging time. As we all continue to navigate this difficult process, we will provide further information on how our community can support Deputy Bolter in the future.

Rest easy, Tobin."

Idaho Gov. Brad Little ordered United States and Idaho flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Bolter.

"Our hearts break for the family, loved ones, and law enforcement colleagues of Deputy Tobin Bolter," Little said in a statement. "Day in and day out, our brave men and women in blue put themselves in harm's way to protect us and keep our communities safe. Idaho is grieving this devastating loss."

The Associated Press contributed to this report

