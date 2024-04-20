Oakland police officer dies of injuries from 2018 on-duty car crash, family says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland police officer who was injured in a bad crash while on duty nearly six years ago passed away from his injuries on Saturday.

Officer Jordan Wingate was on his way to a call when he crashed into another car and a semi truck back in August 2018.

This is an image of late Oakland Police Officer Jordan Wingate.

He ended up in critical condition.

The 29-year-old was forced to medically retire.

In a press release on Saturday, the Oakland Police Department wrote:

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Officer Jordan Wingate, a dedicated public servant, and a cherished member of the Oakland community.



Officer Wingate passed away this morning after valiantly battling injuries sustained in a vehicle collision while on duty on August 13, 2018. He was surrounded by his family, including retired OPD Captain Randell Wingate when he passed.



Officer Wingate was born on February 19, 1995, in Walnut Creek, California. Officer Wingate began his public service career as an Oakland Police Cadet in 2013. He later graduated from the 176th Basic Academy on May 5, 2017. In 2018, Officer Wingate was awarded "Rookie of the Year" by the Oakland Police Officers Association.



Officer Wingate was assigned to patrol before medically retiring in March 2020.



Those who knew Officer Wingate described him as a hard worker who always had a

smile on his face.



Officer Wingate's dedication to duty and commitment to serving our community exemplified the highest ideals of law enforcement. His passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew him, the Oakland Police Department family, the city of Oakland, and the law enforcement community.



Officer Wingate was a true hero who dedicated his life to making our community safer.



Officer Wingate is the 55th Oakland Police Officer killed in the line of duty while serving the residents of Oakland.



Please be respectful to the family and the members of our Department as we grieve the loss of our officer.



Details of Officer Jordan Wingate's services will be shared once arrangements are finalized."

Oakland police say Wingate was surrounded by family.

