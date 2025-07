VIDEO: Illegal fireworks light up sky in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- There are plenty of not-so-legal fireworks shows lighting up the Bay Area skies Friday night.

This was SKY7's view over Oakland just after 9 p.m.

Just non-stop fireworks shooting off, all over the city.

Firefighters have extra crews on patrol Friday night, ready to respond if any of these fireworks spark fires.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee shared a statement, reminding people all fireworks are illegal in Oakland.

People can face fines of up to $1,000 if they're caught.