5 people injured by fireworks during Fourth of July celebration in Antioch, authorities say

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Five people were injured by fireworks during a July Fourth celebration in Antioch, according to police.
It happened Friday at an apartment complex on Spanos Street and Linden way.
The victims were taken to a local hospital
Video shows debris from the fireworks on the ground.
"We received reports of injuries due to fireworks. When we responded, we found one critical patient, and there were four additional patients with minor injuries," said Tracie Dutter, assistant chief at the Contra Costa Fire Protection District.
The incident is under investigation.